AGT 2019 Live Spoilers & Recap: Who Made It Through Night 1 of Judge Cuts?

Auditions are over for this season of America’s Got Talent, which means judge cuts began Tuesday, July 16. During the episode, the audience saw successful acts from the audition phase of competition return with the hopes of impressing the judges and making it through to the season 14 live rounds.

The episode synopsis read “Country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel as a guest judge and gets to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before America votes in the live rounds.” With Paisley joining the judge panel, one lucky act was catapulted right to the live rounds by thoroughly impressing Paisley with their performance.

Here’s what happened on the first night of judge cuts:

Beware of spoilers below, and STOP READING NOW if you do not want to know who made it through during the Judge Cuts 1 episode of America’s Got Talent season 14. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.