How to Stream Beyonce’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album

Beyonce is releasing the soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift tonight. The soundtrack will be the pop star’s first official release since her live album Homecoming. It was prefaced by the single “Spirit,” which appears in the Disney remake of the same name.
The Lion King: The Gift will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (July 18) or midnight ET on Friday (July 19) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream The Lion King: The Gift on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Beyonce’s soundtrack album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
Beyonce’s soundtrack is meant to accompany the new Disney release The Lion King. The soundtrack includes guest features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack and Pharrell Williams. There’s also a song with Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Check out the the complete tracklist below.
1. “Bigger”
2. “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”
3. “Don’t Jealous Me” featuring Tekno, Yemi Alade & Mr. Eazi
4. “Ja Ara E” featuring Burna Boy
5. “The Nile” featuring Kendrick Lamar
6. “Mood 4 Eva” featuring Jay-Z & Childish Gambino
7. “Water” featuring Salatiel & Pharrell Williams
8. “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Blue Ivy Carter, SaiNt JHN & WizKid
9. “Keys to the Kingdom” featuring Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi
10. “Otherside”
11. “Already” featuring Shatta Wale
12. “My Power” featuring Tierra Whack, Busiswa, Yemi Alade & Moonchild Sanelly
13. “Scar” featuring 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez
14. “Spirit”
Beyonce has described the soundtrack as a “love letter to Africa.” During an interview with ABC, she discussed the influences and themes that accompany each track. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it,” she said. “It’s the beauty of color, the beauty of melanin, the beauty of tradition.”
The pop star also explained why she put her daughter on the soundtrack. “Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority,” she added. “It’s not many films that the parents can go and feel the way I feel about Lion King and share that and pass that legacy on to their kids.”