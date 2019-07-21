Will Someone Die on the ‘Big Little Lies’ Finale?

Tonight is the finale of Big Little Lies on HBO, and fans are curious if one of our favorite characters will meet an untimely end.

All season long, Bonnie has had visions of someone drowning. Her mom has suggested that it’s her, and fans are curious if that could be true. Some have posited that Bonnie, unable to bear the burden of guilt after Perry’s death, is going to drown herself.

Esquire recently wrote, “It’s clear from the first four episodes of this season that Bonnie is not handling the guilt of killing Perry well. With the building pressure of her four co-conspirators on top of her, it would be the ultimate tragic fate for Bonnie to die of suicide. Bonnie has spent a lot of time on her own this season, isolating herself from the rest of the Monterey Five, as well as her husband. If she decided to drown herself in the ocean, it would be a terrible fate.”

But could someone else be responsible for Bonnie’s fate? Esquire suggests that perhaps Mary Louise learns that Bonnie is the one who pushed her son down those steps, and, in an act of revenge, takes Bonnie’s life. It’s unclear exactly how that will pan out, considering Mary Louise is likely to spend a majority of the finale episode in the hot seat at court, but hey, in this show, there’s no saying what’s around the corner.

Our intuition tells us Corey’s fate is the most concerning. Corey, we all know, is a big fan of the water. On top of that, he’s probably the most lovable and innocent guy around, which is a recipe for disaster for most television shows. Could Corey somehow be the person in the water, drowning? Could he meet his untimely end? Only time will tell.

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Big Little Lies’?

Unfortunately, fans shouldn’t keep their hopes up for a third season of the show.

In a July interview with People, HBO president Casey Bloys shared, “I love this group of people — I would do anything with them.”

He continued, “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.”

The show’s writer, David E. Kelley, added on, “[There’s] no such plan now. We like our closure at season 2, that will probably be it.”

Overall, the second season has been met with mixed reviews. In the words of The Guardian, “After a strong opening episode, something has felt a little off about season two. It has seemed soapier than it did in the first place, and even then it sure was soapy. The plot, cut loose from the source material of Liane Moriarty’s novel, has lacked a sense of urgency.”

That being said, we’re promised an explosive season finale tonight. Be sure not to miss the finale of Big Little Lies on HBO at 9pm ET.