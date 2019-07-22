Will There Be a Season 3 of Big Little Lies? Is BLL Cancelled or Renewed?

The season 2 finale of Big Little Lies airs Sunday, July 21; as BLL comes to an end once again, fans of the hit HBO show are wondering if the series will return for a season 3.

As of now, there are no plans to continue the show into a third season. According to TV Guide, HBO president Casey Bloys said a season 3 is “not realistic,” since its stars “are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood,” though he said the network would be open to continuing the series if its leads’ could make it work in their busy schedules. The show stars Hollywood A-listers Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman; this season, Meryl Streep was added to the cast, moving the storyline’s drama along for another seven episodes and continuing the show’s reputation for top-notch performances.

The shows’ leads seem to love the show and their castmates, and Kidman recently said she would love to return for a third season, so long as the same people stayed involved. She told News Corp Australia “I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” adding “but we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

That being said, the show was originally supposed to be a single-season mini-series, and it seemed unlikely when the show first aired that it would run beyond its 7-episode first season.

The description for the season 2 finale episode, entitled “I Want to Know,” reads “Celeste questions Mary Louise about a tragic event from Perry’s childhood; Madeline worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.”

If the season 2 finale turns out to be the final episode for the show, fans should not be worried about being left with an incomplete end; Bloys assured that “Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end in a way that feels satisfying,” suggesting that the finale will complete this season’s arc for the story and its characters.

Tune in to the season 2 finale of Big Little Lies, Sunday, July 21 at 9pm on HBO.