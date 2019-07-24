LISTEN: Chance the Rapper’s ‘Big Day’ Leaks & Snippets

Chance the Rapper has been teasing fans with the release of his new album The Big Day. The album is set to come out on Friday, July 26, and while there’s been little information made available, Chance has treated fans to a handful of songs snippets and leaks. We’ve assembled all of them below, along with information on who is featured on each respective track.

‘Big Fish’ featuring Kanye West

Kanye West appeared on the opening track of Chance’s last album, so it would be fitting to hear him kick off The Last Day. Chance previewed this brief snippet on Twitter under the title “JWD Intro (Clouted Up)” before it was taken down. The track features a bouncy beat and a speedy verse from Chance, while Kanye can be heard vocalizing in the background.

Chance and Kanye have been working closely in 2019, and the fact that they’re reportedly working on a collaborative album known as Good Ass Job suggests that the former will likely be a guest feature.

‘Sun Comes Down’

Chance teased this track in a promotional video for the album. The video shows footage of the rapper touring, working in the studio and talking with his fans. The track starts off slow, and then picks up tempo towards the end, as stuttering high hats and a pitched vocal sample get brought in.

‘Bag’

Chance previewed “Bag” in the same promotional video that included “Sun Comes Up.” The track is a notable departure from the latter, as it sees the rapper adopting an upbeat flow and vocal samples that seem to continue the gospel influence of his previous album, Coloring Book.

‘Not Single Anymore’ featuring Francis & the Lights

In a recent social media post, Chance uploaded a video tribute to his wife Kirsten Corley. The video commemorates the anniversary of their engagement with photos and clips of the couple together. The video also featured a previously unheard track where Francis from the act Francis & the Lights can be heard singing. Francis & the Lights appeared on the track “Summer Friends” from Chance’s album Coloring Book.

“Oh my god, think it’s the greatest day of my life,” Chance adds over a subdued beat. “So glad you arrived, but the only way to survive is to go crazy.” The track seems to fall in line with the positive vibe of the album title, The Big Day, and hints at the possibility that Chance will dedicate a track to his wife.