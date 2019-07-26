Daniella Pick, Quentin Tarantino’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Daniella Pick, who plays the role of Daphna Ben-Cobo in the hotly anticipated movie “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” is married to the film’s director, Quentin Tarantino.

Pick stars alongside huge Hollywood names like Austin Butler, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, and Al Pacino, among others. According to its description, the film follows a faded television actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they try to achieve fame in the film industry in 1969 Los Angeles.

The film will be available in theatres around the United States on July 26, 2019. Daniella is extremely proud of her husband’s work.

The 36-year-old Israeli singer and model met the famed filmmaker at a movie premiere in 2009 and started a relationship. After splitting up in 2012, the two eventually found their way back to each other in 2016. The two celebrated their engagement in 2017 and married in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Pick is an Israeli Model

According to IMDB, Daniella Pick was born on November 21, 1983 in Ramat Ha-Sharon, Israel, to Svika Pick and Mirit Shem-Or. Daniella also has a sister, Sharona Pick.

According to her Instagram bio, Pick is a singer and a model. Her page is filled with glamour shots, magazine covers, red carpet appearances, and more. Daniella’s family appears sparingly, however, always accompanied by a sweet message.

Daniella is an extremely talented model. She shared a captivating cover photo for Yedioth Ahronoth, a national daily newspaper published in Tel Aviv, Israel.

2. Pick is Also a Singer & Started a Group With Her Sister

While she is a talented model, Pick is primarily known as a pop singer in her native Israel. Daniella began her singing career alongside her sister Sharona in the early 2000s. The two were known as The Pick Sisters.

The Pick Sisters produces a handful of hits including “Tamid Ola Hamangina”, “Shuv Hageshem,” “Zot Ahava,” and “Baby.” The duo performed their most popular single, “Hello Hello,” on KDAM Eurovision, a national Israeli Song Contest, in 2005.

The Pick Sisters split up the following year. Daniella has since pursued a solo career, more recently including English crossovers like “More or Less,” “Love Me,” and “Yalla Yalla.”

2. Pick’s Father is a Famous Singer

Daniella’s father, Svika Pick, is a legendary musical figure in Israel. Her parents both collaborated on many hit songs in the 1960s, including Svika’s most famous composition “Mary Lou,” which he wrote about Mirit. Svika and Mirit have since divorced, however, they continue to collaborate artistically.

In addition to songwriting, Pick was also one of Israel’s leading pop singers. In one Instagram post, Svika asks if he and his daughter look similar. The resemblance is indeed striking.

In recent years, Pick found success with a new generation as a contestant on the aforementioned show KDAM Eurovision. He has participated in the competition seven times, and later wrote the winning song “Diva,” which was sung by Dana International in 1998.

4. Pick Met Tarantino at the Israel Premiere of ‘Inglorious Basterds’ in 2009

According to The Times of Israel, Pick first met Tarantino in 2009, when he was in Israel promoting the film “Inglorious Basterds.” A romance was sparked between them, however, the two were hot and cold until their relationship ended in 2012.

Pick and Tarantino would eventually get back together in 2016. In March, Page Six reported that things were getting serious between the two, as Quentin was said to have given Daniella a ring and a necklace as a token of his love. Eventually, the two decided to settle down. On June 30, 2017, Tarantino and Pick were engaged.

“❤THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE ❤️ we’re so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL 🎊Thanks for your kind wishes,” Daniella wrote in July 2017. “We feel truly blessed.”

5. Pick and Tarantino Tied the Knot in 2018

Daniella first shared a sweet photo of her and Quentin at their wedding on November 28, 2018, in a Reform Jewish ceremony. She said the photo captured the happy husband and wife during their first dance. The venue appeared to be extremely romantic, lit by candles and decorated with beautiful white flowers.

Danielle posted another photo, this time a posed shot of the couple. The two stood tall, again, surrounded by white flowers. Quentin looked dapper in a black suit while Daniella looked stunning in a simple white gown, a tiara, and a veil with lace detail.