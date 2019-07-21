What Time & Channel Does ‘Euphoria’ Episode 6 Air Tonight?

The new HBO series Euphoria is so popular that it’s already been renewed for Season 2. You’ll likely want to watch the series live on HBO so you don’t miss a thing, so here’s a look at what time and channel it will air tonight, including on the West Coast, which differs slightly from other regions.

DATE: Sunday, July 21, 2019

TIME: Euphoria Season 1 Episode 6 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight (9 p.m. Central.) If you’re watching on the West Coast, Euphoria will air on TV at 10 p.m. Pacific, but it will be available on HBO GO and NOW earlier starting at 7 p.m. Pacific.

This means that if you watch Euphoria through streaming options like HBO GO or HBO NOW on the West Coast, then you can watch it at the same time as the rest of the country. But if you watch it on the TV broadcast, you’ll have a delayed viewing compared to everyone else.

If you’re streaming, you can watch starting at 7 p.m. Pacific (or any time after.) But if you prefer to watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until HBO West airs the episode at 10 p.m. Pacific, which is a few hours after everyone else in the U.S. gets to see it.

Although sometimes HBO episodes might run long, tonight’s episode does not. It will end right at 11 p.m. Eastern, with an approximately 60-minute run time.

TV CHANNEL: Euphoria airs on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Euphoria Preview

The TV Guide synopsis for tonight reads: “On Halloween, Rue worries about her reliance on Jules, while Jules starts exhibiting concerning behavior. McKay questions his future in football. After a weird night with McKay, Cassie spends some time with Daniel. Business is booming for Kat as she continues to push Ethan away. Nate comes up with a plan to get his life back on track.”

Euphoria has already been renewed for a second season because of great ratings. When the announcement was made, HBO said in a statement to CNN: “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

The July 7 episode had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. That’s a lot less than Big Little Lies‘ 1.8 million viewers, but it’s a great start for a new show. The July 7 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere. After delayed digital viewings, the audience totaled 1.2 million.

The July 14 episode had almost the same viewership as July 7, with .21 in the 18-49 demographic and a slightly lower .579 million total watching live. This is slightly up from the premiere, which had .577 million viewers. There are three episodes of Euphoria left on the schedule.

For comparison purposes, these numbers put Euphoria 13th for live viewings of HBO shows, according to TV Series Finale. Its ratings are higher than shows like Succession, Years and Years, and Divorce. But it’s lower than Veep (.901 million), Silicon Valley (.745 million), Curb Your Enthusiasm (1.016 million), True Detective (1.247 million), Big Little Lies (1.587 million), Westworld (1.573 million), and Barry (1.597 million.) Of course, everything is eclipsed by Game of Thrones, which had an astounding 11.992 million live viewers.

