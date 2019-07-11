Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Camp’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a Christmas in July movie: Christmas Camp, starring Bob Campo, Lily Anne Harrison, and Ben Gavin. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Christmas Camp’

Christmas Camp premieres tonight, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. There will be no encores or reruns of this movie, so if you miss it then you’ll have to wait until Christmas time to catch it again.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “To get a promotion, Hayley, an advertising executive who specializes in social media, must land a toy company that is all about traditional Christmas as an account.”

You might be interested in knowing that this movie already aired in the UK on December 20. In the UK its alternative title was “Christmas Makeover.” In Norway it was called “Christmas Bootcamp.”

The movie is based on the novel by Karen Schaler. There’s a sequel book called Christmas Camp Wedding, and Schaler’s working on a third novel too.

‘Christmas Camp’ Was Filmed in New York

Christmas Camp was filmed in the Hudson Valley region of New York, Hudson Valley Post reported. It was filmed around the same time as Last Vermont Christmas, which was filmed in Rhinebeck and Kingston, New York. They were both filmed around the same time in May 2018, but Christmas Camp was held until now, while Last Vermont Christmas aired on Hallmark last December.

Some of the locations where Christmas Camp was filmed include Rhinebeck, Milan, Saugerties, Kington, Northern Dutchess, and New Paltz.

The Daily Freeman reported that they had to use fake snow, since it was filmed in May. But as with all Hallmark movies, the effects are quite realistic.

In late April, they were looking for a trained dog for the movie. “The film CHRISTMAS CAMP is looking for a trained dog for a movie shooting in the Kingston area. The script calls for Jack Russell terrier, but other breeds of similar size would be acceptable. The dog should be able to bark, scratch at closed door, jump up on a bed, and carry his leash to someone when he wants to go for a walk, all on command. He should also be well behaved walking on a leash.”

Some scenes were filmed at the Inn at Pine Plains in May, in Pine Plains, New York.

Here’s another photo from the filming.

The Cast for ‘Christmas Camp’

Lily Anne Harrison stars as Haley. Her many credits include Good Dead, Breaking & Exiting, The Year of Spectacular Men, Fair Haven, Two Guys One Truck (Jamie), The Craft Store (Krystal), and she was an assistant on one episode of One Tree Hill.

Bobby Campo stars as Jeff. His credits include Scream: The TV Series, Snow Bride, Love’s Christmas Journey, CSI, Audrey, Being Human, Masters of Sex, Grey’s Anatomy, Justified, CSI, The Final Destination, Legally Blondes, My Christmas Love, and more. He also starred on Sharing Christmas for Hallmark in 2017 and he was great in that role.

John James is pictured above with Bobby Camp. John’s previous credits include The Lost Day, As the World Turns (Rick Decker from 2003-2008), All My Children (Jeff Martin from 2006-2007), Love Boat: The Next Wave, Dynasty (Jeff Colby), The Colbys, The Love Boat (Roberto Di Nardi), Fantasy Island, Search for Tomorrow (Tom Bergman), and more.

Pictured above are Alex Cheeks, Milan Williams, Shander Ifrene, Geraldine Leer, John James, Lily Anne Harrison, Bobby Campo, Reece Ennis, and Ben Gavin.

According to IMDB, this is Alex Cheeks’ first movie.

Milan Williams already has quite a few credits to her name. She’s been acting since she was 6 and has also been on commercials and in Broadway performances. She’s been on Little Apple, Up North, Sore Eyes, Handle Your Business, A Crime to Remember, Futurestates, and more.

Shadner Ifrene’s many credits include And There Were 4, One of Too Many, Love Isn’t Enough, Out All Night Chapter 7, Gotham, Velocity, 10 Minutes, The Founder’s Keeper, General Hospital, Unfaithful, Young Love, White Collar, Chess Boxing, and more.

Geraldine Leer has more credits to her name than we can list! They include Manifest (Karen Stone), Mandated (Gina Evans, in post-production), The Good Cop, Seven Seconds, Feed the Beast, Law & Order, Nash Bridges, Empty Nest, and a number of short films too.

Reece Ennis’s previous credits include Suspension of Disbelief, How to Get Girls, Hot Summer Nights, His Love Is Blind, Red Band Society, and more.

Ben Gavin stars as Ian. His many credits include Find Me, Bigger, Instructions for Living, The Dark Tower (soldier), The Good Nanny, The Fosters, My Christmas Love, Earthfall, My Santa, Missing at 17, Love’s Routine, The Producer, Super 8 (Deputy Milner) and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Alexandra Mazzucchelli (Kathy)

Joanna Herrington (Mom)

Ignacyo Matynia (Ryan)

David Ten Hoeve (Tom)

Megan McQueen (Laura)

Adriana DeMeo (Shauna)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

