Who Is Lauren Alaina on ‘Celebrity Family Feud?’

Tonight, Lauren Alaina will be competing on Celebrity Family Feud. While she is well-known amongst the American Idol fans of the world, some people may be scratching their heads, wondering who she is.

Lauren Alaina, 24, is an American singer who hails from Rossville, Georgia. She competed on Season 10 of Idol, where she placed runner-up.

Alaina released her debut solo album in 2011, and her second album in 2017. In 2017, she and her friend, Kane Brown, released their song, “What Ifs”, and it soared to the top five of the Billboard charts.

After Idol, Alaina was signed to Interscope Records, Mercury Nashville, and 19 Recordings. She performed at last year’s 2018 ACM Awards, where she won the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

That same year, she took home the trophy for Best Collaborative Video for “What Ifs”.

In a 2018 interview, Alaina sat down to discuss her career, goals, and her journey in the music industry. She explained that it took six years for her music to be heard by the public.

“It’s been a crazy journey for sure, and it’s crazy that it took six years to catch on and to get some traction… Last year was the craziest year of my life. It was insane, but I am so excited about it – and what the future holds. I worked very hard on the music, writing on the Road Less Traveled for about four years. I didn’t get to write the first album (2011’s Wildflower) at all that much – just one song. When you come off a show like American Idol, it’s so fast paced that they don’t give you much time at all in the creative process. But I got to take my time on the album, and got to write every song on it. They are my actual stories. I think that made a difference, and I think that made me believe in the music even more. All of the things I had been working for all of my life started to fall into place last year. That was the best feeling in the world.”

Over the past couple of years, Alaina has been busy touring with artists like Alan Jackson, Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, and Blake Shelton. She was a headliner at a number of major music festivals, including Stagecoach Festival.

In May, Alaina announced on The Bobby Bones Show that she is dating fellow comedian John Crist. Crist is a Christian comedian who also hails from Georgia, and is best known for his Youtube sketches.

Be sure to watch Alaina compete on an all-new episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.