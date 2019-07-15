Lil’ Kim Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Lil’ Kim is the host of the VH1 reality series Girls Cruise. The rapper and model has been a celebrity force over the past few decades, which may lead some fans to speculate about her age. According to Famous Births Deaths, Lil’ Kim is 45 years old. She was born Kimberly Denise Jones on July 11, 1974, and spent most of her youth in Brooklyn, New York.

Lil’ Kim was discovered by The Notorious B.I.G. at age 20, and made her recording debut on the 1995 Junior M.A.F.I.A. album Conspiracy. The album was a critical and commercial success, and led to Kim putting out her solo debut, Hard Core, in 1996. Lil’ Kim continues to record new music, and is one of only three female rappers to have three certified-platinum albums under her belt.

Lil’ Kim Is 45 Years Old & Has Been Releasing Music Since She Was 20

In 2016, Lil’ Kim discussed her legacy, and how she never expected to last this long in the rap game. “I was just displaying my art. I was only 16, 17 years old working on my first song and album. So I didn’t really have a goal,” she told XXL. “I was just doing what I love and displaying my talent, and working on music. I never had any idea that my first album would do as good as it did. I had no idea of what went on in the business side. I was just a little kid just trying to enjoy my teenage life.”

If you would’ve asked me if I knew I was going to be a millionaire by a certain age, I never would’ve thought that,” she continued. “I never even knew I was going to be as famous as I was, as famous as I am now… It’s a blessing. Everyone, even now to this day, looks to me as motivation, even with my new stuff. A lot of women like to recreate my pictures and that’s just dope. God is good and I just thank my fans because without my fans, I have nothing in my industry. I just thank God that they always crave Lil Kim, and not just my fans, but new fans as years go on.”

Lil’ Kim Has Said That Becoming a Mother Has Not Changed Her Approach to Rap

Lil’ Kim also talked to JoJo Crews about motherhood, and how having a child doesn’t change her approach to making music. “A child should stay in a child’s place and a baby should be babied. I can’t change who I am because that’s when things change,” she said. “I’m not gonna become a gospel rapper. That’s the only thing left I could do, and it’s not that. So at the end of the day, I’m still gonna be who I am, and I will teach my child as we grow, the difference between certain music.”

“Being a mom is not going to change my content in my music, but it will change the approach in how I work,” she added. “I’m a mom and I’m always with my baby, and I got to make sure my baby is good myself because nobody is gonna make sure my baby’s good the way I do. I’ma work and I’ma do what I do. But I’m not changing anything because I don’t hide anything from my daughter.”

According to Healthy Celeb, Lil’ Kim is 4’11”. This makes her significantly shorter than most rap artists. The only rapper of note who is shorter than Kim is Bushwick Bill, who was only 3’8″. When compared to female rappers, Kim is shorter than peers like Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott, who are both 5’2″, and Remy Ma, who is 5’10”.