Chris Harrison Talks Peter Weber Girlfriend Drama

Pilot Peter Weber has been a front-runner this season on The Bachelorette, competing for the love of star Hannah Brown. But, an ex-girlfriend has spoken out to Entertainment Tonight, alleging that Weber ended their committed relationship in order to film the show. So, is this true?

Lutes said, “I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn’t telling me. He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram. He deleted our pictures, which is expected, but he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well.” She continued, alleging that, “He [Peter] absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me. Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

Chris Harrison Believes Peter Weber

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has revealed, according to ET Online, that he will be asking Weber about the allegations on the live two-part finale of The Bachelorette 2019. Harrison stated, “Peter is going to have a little explaining to do. I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging. Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around. In that regard, I’m less worried and less intrigued about Peter’s situation. Because I know some truths that either I’ll explain or Peter will explain.”

Harrison continued, “Peter’s ex … has her version … it might be her truth because that’s her perspective of being broken up with is you’re hurt and you didn’t see this coming. Maybe he did.” The Hollywood Gossip reported that Harrison is siding with Weber on this situation.

Harrison explained, “I just want to give Peter a chance to talk, because I know some things … and maybe she didn’t know … That’s the thing too, and if she doesn’t know the truth about it, it may have looked crazy to her or may have seemed crazy.”

Hollywood Life reported that Lutes claimed to be in a committed relationship with Weber from June to December 2018.

Peter Weber “Bachelorette” Spoilers

For those who want spoilers on Peter Weber and his fate on The Bachelorette read on below for spoilers. If you do NOT want to know what happens to him on the show, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into Peter Weber’s elimination. Unfortunately for Weber fans, he is not the winner of season 15. Weber gets eliminated at the final three rose ceremony, which makes Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron the men in the final two.

Tune in to watch Weber and the remaining men compete to win over Hannah Brown on the two-part finale of The Bachelorette 2019, on the ABC network.