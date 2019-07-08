Does Peter Weber Have Sex With Hannah Brown In a Windmill on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Hannah Brown has confirmed to cameras that she has had sex with at least one contestant on The Bachelorette 2019. In fact, she admits to having sex with someone in a windmill. But, who does she sleep with? The final 4 men are Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker, and Peter Weber, though the sexual encounter could have easily happened prior to the final 4 being chosen.

When a promo clip of Brown’s admission aired on ABC for the first time last week, fans were in a frenzy on Twitter, trying to figure out who Brown could have slept with. Well, when Brown dished the dirt, she was in a heated argument with contestant Luke Parker, so that leaves him out, right? Twitter followers blew up social media with guesses, some believing that Brown and the pilot contestant, Peter Weber, could have had sex. See an example of one of the pro-Peter fan tweets below.

hannah and peter had sex FOR SURE pic.twitter.com/gR0aImwdeO — victoria🌙 (@victoriaacooper) June 28, 2019

Unfortunately for Peter Weber and Hannah Brown shippers out there, Weber probably isn’t the lucky man. Reality Steve has reported that Jed Wyatt is most likely the person Brown got busy with in a windmill. He has been a frontrunner on season 15 and a windmill was spotted in the background of one of his solo dates with Brown. So, the odds are in his favor even though Reality Steve has reported that Brown’s sexual encounter with Wyatt probably didn’t happen until the fantasy suite dates.

On previous seasons of The Bachelorette, fans often wonder who the star has had sex with but this season, Brown makes it known. Another former star of The Bachelorette who admitted to having sex with a contestant was Kaitlyn Bristowe. She had sex with Nick Viall and confessed the news to the remaining men on the show.

Given that Bristowe has been in Brown’s shoes, doesn’t it seem only natural that she weigh in on the reveal? In a tweet about Brown’s admission, Bristowe wrote, “Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, IT’S THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life-altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?” And, when asked by a fan if viewers should support Brown in her decision, Bristowe said, “Of course we should. Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self-compassion and growth.”

In a response to the haters on her Instagram, Brown herself spoke out online. Brown wrote, “I refuse to feel shame. I refuse to believe the lies and evil that flood my comments … We all fall short of the glory of God … we just happen to do it on national television … I’ve realized that a lot of the things that Satan uses to hurt me, come in the form of many of your comments — he uses a grain of truth to steer to evil lies … I’ve lived my life for the world to see and judge and absolutely, I’m hot mess on a stick, I blew it a few times … but I refuse to believe I give Christians a bad name … God has a master plan for all the failures I continue to learn and grow from to work out for good, and for his glory.”