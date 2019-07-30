‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Does Hannah Break Up With Jed or Tyler C?

Tonight is the 2019 finale of The Bachelorette, which means that Hannah Brown will break up with one of the final 2 and accept a proposal from the other. Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron are the two remaining bachelors on the show and each of them is vying for the heart of Brown, but one of them will leave the finale broken-hearted. With that said, before we get into the spoilers on the winner and what to expect on the finale, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING.

Last night, Brown said goodbye to Peter Weber at the rose ceremony with her final 3 and he appeared on a live segment for part 1 of the season 15 finale. During the live segment, Weber confessed to host Chris Harrison, “I don’t think you can completely fall out of love with someone. It’s been two months. I’ve been moving on and doing my best with that and I know time will heal all wounds. A little piece of my heart will always love her.”

And so, this left Brown with possible proposals from two men. Which one did she choose? Read on for the spoilers on who Brown broke up with and who she got engaged to …

Hannah Brown Breaks Up With Tyler C

On the finale episode, Hannah Brown rejects a proposal from Tyler Cameron and says “yes” to Jed Wyatt. So, she breaks up with Cameron on the pre-taped finale, according to Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve . But, that doesn’t mean she’s still with Wyatt.

Originally, Reality Steve reported that Cameron was the winner, but he later said his initial report was wrong. He explained, “My original information was wrong. So let’s get that out of the way first and foremost. Never Tyler. It was always Jed. She didn’t pick Tyler then switch to Jed. It was Jed on the day of the finale.”

But, after the finale filmed, it wasn’t smooth sailing for Brown and Wyatt.

Hannah Brown Breaks Up With Jed Wyatt Too

Reports of Wyatt having a girlfriend when he started filming the show surfaced after filming ended and an ex-girlfriend named Haley Stevens spoke out against Wyatt. Stevens told People that she and Wyatt were dating for four months when he left to be on The Bachelorette, telling Stevens that it was “acting” and purely to promote his music career. The reports created a lot of negativity surrounding Wyatt and he has not yet spoken out about the rumors.

Unfortunately for both Brown and Wyatt, Reality Steve reported that Brown ended their relationship after the girlfriend scandal became public. In addition, Brown’s break up is reported to have been in front of cameras, but fans will have to wait and see just how much of the split is actually shown on the finale. And, with the finale featuring live segments, anything could happen.

Reality Steve said, “Hannah has said she wants answers tonight. I’m sure that’s from Jed. Even though he’s explained his side to her at some point during the breakup, she still probably wants to know what he was thinking, proposing to her knowing he was that close with someone back home. Hence the reason she drops the “how would you ever be ready to be engaged” line. But what happens from there, is honestly anyone’s guess.”

Tune in tonight to see what happens on the live finale, on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.