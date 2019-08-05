What Happened on Bachelor In Paradise Premiere Tonight? – 8/5/2019 Recap

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premiered Monday, August 5 at 8/7c on ABC. The summer spinoff wasted no time bringing Bachelor Nation fans drama from their favorite rejected Bachelor and Bachelorette alums.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode reads “Nine men and 11 women arrive in paradise; Blake gets the first date card; Caelynn must choose between men.”

Here’s what happened during the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 6:

The episode started with host Chris Harrison on the beach, introducing the audience to the season and its beautiful, secluded Mexican island location. Then, the show started introducing the season 6 original cast members.

Tayshia was introduced with a recap of her heartbreaking time on Colton’s season of The Bachelor followed by a sweet conversation with her father before she took off for Paradise.

Blake‘s break-up with Becca on The Bachelorette aired before he told the camera that he is looking forward to giving “love another shot” and finding someone to “be [his] partner.”

Katie, “ABC” Cam, Jane, and Hannah G. were introduced as cast members for the season.

Then, Demi sat down with Hannah B. to tell her that she has been dating a woman, though she says she falls for a person rather than a gender. She also said that she and that unnamed woman are not exclusive, which makes Paradise fair game as Demi figures out who she wants to love.

Chris Bukowski arrived at Paradise yet again and admitted that he holds the record for most show appearances (this is his 6th). In an on-camera interview, he said he wanted to try the show again after seeing couples from Paradise leave with successful relationships and marriages.