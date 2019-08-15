Jennie Garth Marriages: Get to Know Her Ex-Husbands

Jennie Garth has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to the release of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot. As result, many fans have looked into the actress’ personal life and the various romances she’s had over her career. Is she married? How many times has she been married in the past?

Garth married her first husband, Daniel B. Clark, in 1994. The actors were together for two years before mutually agreeing to a split in 1996. They had no children together. Towards the end of her marriage, Garth worked with actor Peter Facinelli on the television film An Unfinished Affair. The couple made their relationship official shortly after Garth finalizes her divorce from Clark, and they were married on January 20, 2001.

Garth Has 3 Children With Ex-Husband & Actor Peter Facinelli

Although she was not required to do so, Garth converted to Catholicism before she married Facinelli. They had three children during their time together; Luca Bella (born 1997), Lola Ray (born 2002) and Fiona Eve (born 2006). Facinelli filed for divorce in 2012, but it was not finalized until the following year. They continued to raise their children together. Facinelli talked about the experience of raising kids with an ex-spouse during an interview with LaPalme Magazine.

“I think once there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect,” he explained. “Once a breakup happens you need to go through the healing process first. Love is blind and hindsight is 20/20. I get the kids one week on and one week off so we share the kids 50/50, but if they have games and events, we are both there. We talk all the time about co-parenting and the kids.”

Garth Married Actor David Abrams In 2014 & They Are Still Together

Facinelli also talked about the importance of having both parents in a child’s life. “Anyone going through a breakup should know, kids need to see mom and dad happy,” he remarked. “As long as they know they’re happy, they know they will be.”

In 2014, Garth began dating actor David Abrams. They met on a blind date, and within a year of meeting, they became engaged. They got married at Garth’s six-acre ranch home in Los Olivos, California on July 11, 2015. “It was unreal,” she told People Magazine at the time. “It was perfect… Things just lined up and I was like, ‘I don’t need it, I don’t want it,’ and there it came,,, He completes me.”

Things have been increasingly tricky for the couple ever since, however. Garth and Abrams separated in 2017, and filed for divorce in April 2018. It appears that they had a change of heart by February 2019, as Abrams filed a petition to dismiss the divorce proceedings. They remain legally wed. Garth’s representative told People Magazine that the couple are working on their relationship. “They have been working hard on their relationship and they’re in a really good place now,” they explained. “They’re very happy.”