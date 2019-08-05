Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 6 Premiere Time & Channel

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is back for its sixth season. The reality series follows the musicians and reality stars who live in Los Angeles, as they navigate the drama and excitement of their respective lives. You’ll likely want to watch the series live on VH1 so you don’t miss a thing, so here’s a look at what time and channel it will air tonight, including on the West Coast, which differs slightly from other regions.

DATE: Monday, August 5, 2019

TIME: Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 6 episode 1 airs at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight. If you’re watching on the West Coast, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will air on TV at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Viewers without access to television can live stream the show on the official VH1 website and app. Those wanting to use the app, however, will need a cable provider login to access the stream. Additional clips and episode highlights for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will be available on the VH1 website. Fans can also keep up with the commentary on Twitter by following the hashtag #LHHH.

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Preview

Variety has confirmed that several cast members are returning, including Ray J and Princess Love, K Michelle, Lyrica Anderson, Fizz from B2K, Yo-Yo, and Marques Houston. Ray J and Princess Love will be focusing on their newfound parenthood and raising their daughter Melody, while the show’s other main couple, Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley, will continue to face down infidelity rumors. Lyrica discussed her husband’s rumored infidelity during a recent interview with VH1.

“My baby, first, and my husband, we are definitely a work in progress right now,” she admitted. “You know, it’s kind of annoying that we put ourselves out there but it’s like, nothing is private anymore. Everyone thinks they can comment on your life. They judge by a minute or two segments they see on TV when really, that doesn’t sum up my whole life. That’s not all of who Lyrica is.”

“I thought the scandals were over,” Lyrica added. “We hope for the best and we don’t always get it,” she said. “A1 is definitely a target for groupies on the come up.” Elsewhere, the Love & Hip Hop cameras will follow Fizz as he and the rest of B2K go on their highly anticipated Millennium Tour, which started at the top of the year. Fizz will also be dealing with personal drama, as his rumored romance with Apryl Jones causes a riff with fellow B2K member Omarion while they’re on the road. Apryl and Omarion used to date.