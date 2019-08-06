Mikey Foster & Ariana Grande: Are They Dating?

Mikey Foster and Ariana Grande are rumored to be dating after the pair appeared together in the music video for her new song “Boyfriend,” according to E!.

Grande teamed up with Social House, a pop duo consisting of Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson, for her new song, which premiered on August 1, 2019. The video, which has been viewed more than 35 million times, has prompted rumors of a new relationship for the singer.

According to their website, the Social House artists, Mikey and Scootie, were both born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The musicians reportedly met by way of producer Tommy Brown, sharing a house and creative hub in Sherman Oaks, California. The trio collectively penned and produced multiplatinum number one smashes such as “thank u, next” and “7 Rings” for Ariana Grande.

Here’s what you need to know:

Social House Met Ariana Grande Through Tommy Brown

Q: #AskSocialHouse how did you two meet and how did you guys know Ari? ily 🖤

– @arisfakesmile__ A: pic.twitter.com/vUfY6XJ8h7 — Social House (@SocialHouseTC) August 4, 2019

Mikey and Scootie did a Q&A on Twitter on August 4, 2019. The duo answered questions from fans about topics like music, social media, touring, and general life advice. One important question came from an Ariana Grande fan account, who asked the musicians how they met the pop star.

Mikey said they met Ariana in Pittsburgh through their producer Tommy Brown, who had been working with her from the beginning. Brown introduced Ariana to the boys and they began working together in Los Angeles shortly thereafter.

“Ari was very polite and generous and opened the door to us and we started working together,” Mikey shared.

Since then, Social House has teamed up with Grande for a number of hit songs, including “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.” In addition to working with Grande, Social House has also found success on their own.

According to their website, the pair had an idea they fell in love with, which resulted in their debut single as Social House, “Magic in the Hamptons” featuring Lil Yachty. The track surpassed over 100 million cumulative streams within one year and paved the way for widespread acclaim from Billboard, Refinery29, HotNewHipHop, LADYGUNN, Ones To Watch, and more.

Foster Appears in the New Music Video for Grande’s Song ‘Boyfriend’

Grande teamed up with Social House for her new hit song “Boyfriend.” Mikey and Scootie both appear in the video, which has been viewed over 35 million times. Fans are beginning to wonder what it all means after Mikey and Ariana were spotted hanging out after her Lollapalooza performance in Chicago, Illinois.

The fictional video follows the beautiful star at a party, showing some jealous behavior as Mikey, the man she wants, flirts with another girl. Some of the lyrics go as follows:

“Cause I know we be so complicated

but we be so smitten it’s crazy

I can’t have what I want but neither can you”

“you ain’t my boyfriend

and I ain’t your girlfriend

but u don’t want me to see nobody else

and I don’t want you to see nobody

but you ain’t my boyfriend

and I ain’t your girlfriend

but you don’t want me to touch nobody else

baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody”

Mikey shared a clip of the video on his Instagram page. Although the chemistry between the two seems genuine, neither Mikey nor Ariana has confirmed the existence of a relationship.

Foster and Grande Appear on Each Other’s Social Media

After the release of the “Boyfriend” music video, Mikey took to Instagram to share a snap of him and Ariana on the set. While he didn’t write a caption for the post, Ariana commented, “Sheesh.”

Several days later, Ariana posted a few photos. The first was of her and Mikey while the second was of Scootie laying in bed. Her caption was a simple heart.

Ariana can be seen on Mikey’s Instagram account all the way back in October 2018. The pair have obviously known each other for quite a while and have grown very close. If the two were to date, it would be the pop stars first public relationship since her split with comedian Pete Davidson.