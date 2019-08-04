Miranda Lambert’s Husband Takes Time off Work to Spend Time with Her

Things seem to be going well for Miranda Lambert, who has been spending a lot of time with her new hubby.

In July, Hollywood Life reported that Brendan McLoughlin had taken some time off from his work as a police officer.

Sgt. Brendan Ryan, spokesperson for the NYPD, told HollywoodLife, “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence… The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law.”

No specific reason was given for Brendan’s leave of absence, but an insider recently told the outlet that he and Lambert are spending plenty of time by one another’s side. “With her second marriage, Miranda’s learned from that and is trying to avoid that same mistake and Brendan is on the same page… He has no issue joining her on tour and taking time off from work. He’s happy and feels very lucky that he can take the time to spend with her,” the source said.

According to Fox News, McLoughlin and Lambert met in November 2018, and tied the knot just two months later in January. Miranda announced the marriage on Instagram, with a post captioned, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️”

Their first public appearance together came at the 2019 Academy of Country Music red carpet.

Since then, Fox notes, they’ve been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville.

McLoughlin marks Miranda’s second marriage. She was previously married to Blake Shelton, but the two announced their divorce after four years of marriage in July 2015.

In February, a source close to Blake told People, “[Blake] put Miranda in his rearview mirror long ago. Miranda brings nothing positive to his life… Their marriage ended and he moved on. Ever since he is grateful every day.”

The source went on to say, “Blake is crazy about Gwen, and all he sees are hearts in his eyes every day…”

At the time of their breakup, Lambert and Shelton issued a joint statement that read, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately…”

Tonight, Lambert will be performing at CMA Fest 2019, where other performances include Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, and Keith Urban.