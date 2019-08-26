MTV VMAs 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting the Awards Tonight?

The MTV Video Music Awards is an annual event, celebrating achievements in music through unexpected collaborations, energetic performances and crazy moments. Tonight is the 2019 VMAs and they air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, across multiple platforms including MTV, VH1, BET, CMT, LOGO, TV Land, Comedy Central, Paramount, MTV2, and Nickelodeon. Some of the performers set to take the stage tonight are Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, and Shawn Mendes. And, Elliott is this year’s Michael Jackson’s Vanguard Award recipient.

But, awards shows aren’t just about performances, right? They’re about the nominees and award winners. So, who is presenting the awards tonight?

VMAs 2019 Presenters

Billboard has reported that the list of presenters for tonight’s awards include:

Alex Morgan

Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris

Bebe Rexha

Billy Ray Cyrus

French Montana

Hailee Steinfeld

Ice-T

John Travolta

Jonathan Van Ness

Keke Palmer

Lenny Kravitz

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Thee Stallion

P.K. Subban

Rick Ross

Salt-N-Pepa

Victor Cruz

Keke Palmer is currently celebrating her birthday and she made her debut this morning as the official third host of the rebranded GMA3: Strahan, Dara & Keke. Some of the other presenters are also bringing attention to upcoming projects. For example, John Travolta is in a movie about a super fan and it’s called The Fanatic. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, megastar Travolta said that if there’s another celebrity he would fan over, it would be Pitbull. He revealed, “Pitbull, because I love him so much as a performer. He has such a sense of humor and such a tongue-in-cheek, wink-wink thing about performing that I get such a kick out of it.” Cross your fingers for a Pitbull surprise for Travolta at tonight’s VMAs. Watching Travolta fawn over Mister Worldwide would certainly be entertaining.

For those unfamiliar, presenters Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players and World Cup champs, as noted by AOL.

Tonight’s Push Artist of the Year winner will be announced during the red carpet pre-show by Hayley Kiyoko, alongside red carpet hosts Zara Larsson, Nessa and Terrence J.

With Billy Ray Cyrus on board as a presenter, there’s a good chance he could be announcing a performance from his daughter, Miley Cyrus, who was recently announced as a surprise performer by MTV.

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld often takes the stage as a performer, but she is also an actress and is currently promoting her role as Emily Dickinson in the new Apple TV+ series Dickinson. According to E! News, Steinfeld will also be appearing on The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell on Apple this coming Fall 2019.

French Montana, another presenter tonight, recently appeared on an episode of the reality show Flip It Like Disick, with Scott Disick helping him make some home improvements, focusing on his theater room. As for Rick Ross, he recently appeared in Drake’s newly released music video “Money in the Grave”, as reported by Complex. And, presenter Ice-T is also gearing up for some music video news, as his daughter Chantel will make her acting debut in his upcoming video, according to In Touch Weekly.