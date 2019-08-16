Peter Fonda Married Wife Margaret ‘Parky’ DeVogelaere in 2011

Actor Peter Fonda passed away on August 16. The Hollywood veteran was 79. According to People, Peter died after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Fonda, who’s the brother of actress Jane Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda, and the father to Bridget Fonda and Justin Fonda, married to his wife, Margaret “Parky” DeVogelaere in 2011. The couple tied the knot during a ceremony in Hawaii. He was 71 when he said, “I do” for the third time in his life, Margaret was 57.

Peter was previously married Susan Brewer, who’s the mother of his two children. His second marriage, to Portia Crockett, ended in divorce in 2011. After the divorce was finalized, he married Margaret the same year.

Following the tragic news of Peter’s death, his family put out the following statement, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away. [Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer. In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Peter and Margaret Attended the 2019 Vanity Faire Oscar Party

Looking ever in love, Peter and Margaret attended this year’s Academy Award most coveted after-party, Vanity Faire’s annual bash. During the Oscars ceremony on February 14, 2019, they attended Elton John’s 27th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Peter Continued to Star in Movies & TV After Marrying Margaret

While Peter is best known for his Oscar-nominated film, Easy Rider, a movie which he starred in, co-wrote and produced, and was again nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in 1998’s Ulee’s Gold, he never retired from the industry. With Margaret’s full support, Peter continued to appear in numerous TV and movie projects up until his dying days.

After marrying Margaret in 2011, he filmed a two-episode guest star on CSI:NY and appeared on Hawaii Five-O. Peter followed that up with a series of 20 movie roles. He most recently completed work on the film, The Magic Hours, and he starred as Skylar in the movie, Skate God, which is set to be released in 2020.

Peter and ‘Parky’ were Red Carpet Regulars in Hollywood

Proving age is just a number, Peter and Margaret, who’s nickname was “Parky,” regularly attended all of Tinseltown’s high-profile events. Together, they walked the red carpet at numerous movie premieres, award shows, the American Film Institute’s 44th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in 2016, and the Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee in 2017.

