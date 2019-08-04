‘The 100’ Canceled: Season 7 Will Be the Last & Fans Are Devastated

The CW’s hit TV show The 100 has had a great Season 6. In fact, some think that Season 6 might be the best season the show has had for a few seasons. But now devastated fans have learned that it’s not going to last. The show has been canceled and Season 7 – next season – will be the show’s final season.
Jason Rothenberg, the showrunner, shared the devastating news.
He wrote: “With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!”
Fans are devastated by the news and sharing their heartbreak on Twitter, while also expressing how grateful
One positive aspect is they know in advance, so they can plan a good sendoff for the characters.
But still, it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye.
The show just jumped forward in time, bringing the characters to a new location with many moons and planets to explore. But sadly, it looks like they only have one season left to do it.
Fans had been excited earlier this month when show leads Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley got married. Fans had long wanted their characters, Clarke and Bellamy, to get together. So far, they’ve stayed platonic. But when the actors got married, fans rejoiced. It meant they weren’t imagining the actors’ chemistry, and they loved seeing the two actors supporting each other. But now, it looks like Clarke and Bellamy’s journey will be coming to an end. The good news is that Taylor and Morley’s journey together is just beginning.
The Season 6 finale is airing on Tuesday.