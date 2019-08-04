‘The 100’ Canceled: Season 7 Will Be the Last & Fans Are Devastated

The CW’s hit TV show The 100 has had a great Season 6. In fact, some think that Season 6 might be the best season the show has had for a few seasons. But now devastated fans have learned that it’s not going to last. The show has been canceled and Season 7 – next season – will be the show’s final season.

Jason Rothenberg, the showrunner, shared the devastating news.

With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been! — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019

He wrote: “With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!”

Fans are devastated by the news and sharing their heartbreak on Twitter, while also expressing how grateful

Season 7 of #The100 will be its last. Thank you to @WildpipM and @MisElizaJane for giving us Bellamy and Clarke for over the past 6 years. They will forever be a part of our hearts.💜 #Bellarke pic.twitter.com/JAuHeejf2E — Bellarke Buzz (@BellarkeBuzz) August 4, 2019

One positive aspect is they know in advance, so they can plan a good sendoff for the characters.

This does not come as a surprise at all, even if it's very bittersweet. I'm glad the show gets to go out on its own terms. #the100 https://t.co/vLhmGnISmZ — Luciana Mangas (@lucianamangas) August 4, 2019

I’m honestly happy and I think this is a beautiful way to go. On ep 100 #the100 #the100season7 https://t.co/AIc3XChO0T — camillehumphrey (@camillehumphrey) August 4, 2019

But still, it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye.

The show just jumped forward in time, bringing the characters to a new location with many moons and planets to explore. But sadly, it looks like they only have one season left to do it.

Another show ending #The100 holds a special place in my heart as it does for many people. I’m going to deeply miss seeing characters I’ve come to love so much be on screen. Stories like these do not die. My heart is crying and my head is refusing to accept letting go. pic.twitter.com/DBvqJi2cwh — Harmony 💫 (@WorldsofHarmony) August 4, 2019

Fans had been excited earlier this month when show leads Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley got married. Fans had long wanted their characters, Clarke and Bellamy, to get together. So far, they’ve stayed platonic. But when the actors got married, fans rejoiced. It meant they weren’t imagining the actors’ chemistry, and they loved seeing the two actors supporting each other. But now, it looks like Clarke and Bellamy’s journey will be coming to an end. The good news is that Taylor and Morley’s journey together is just beginning.

Last. Last season. Last episode. Last scene. Last live streaming. Last reaction video. Last SDCC. Last convention. Last but not least. Season 7 of #The100 , I am expecting a lot from you, to give a full circle, beautiful ending to a story and characters we’ve loved and lost. — andrea (@hopefulmorley) August 4, 2019

The Season 6 finale is airing on Tuesday.