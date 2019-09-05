Big Brother returns on Thursday with another eviction shocker. The eviction will come down to a vote between contestants Cliff Hogg and Jessica Milagros. But which of them will be evicted? Which of them will make it through to the next episode? Read on for a detailed breakdown of tonight’s episode and our predictions as to who will be sent home.

Based on the last few episodes, Jessica is the contestant with the biggest target on her back. Jackson Michie has had his sights set on Jessica ever since he won the Head of Household last week. Jackson is operating under the assumption that Jessica wants to oust the remaining male contestants in the house, and he wants to evict her as soon as possible.

Tonight’s Eviction Vote Comes Down to Either Cliff Hogg or Jessica Milagros

Jackson’s dislike for Jessica dates back to week 2, when he was the only contestant to vote against her when she was on the block. The rest of the house voted to evict Kemi Fakunle, but things look as though they’ll be different this time around.

Jessica discussed her strategy for winning during a past interview with Big Brother Network. “I just believe in being myself and genuinely getting to know the housemates. I’m someone who observes actions and can be fun but laid back,” she explained. “I know from experience that if you ask someone about themselves and show true interest they tend to confide in you.” She went on to say that her motto during the competition has been: “What you think about me is none of my business.”

We Predict That Jessica Milagros Will Be the Contestant Evicted Tonight

Cliff is in an altogether different situation. He is the renomination pick, and is believed to be playing the part of a pawn after striking a deal with Jackson. He replaced Christie Murphy, who had been nominated for eviction for four consecutive weeks. Christie managed to get out of her sticky situation when her friend Tommy Bracco won the Power of Veto last week and threw her a lifeline. As such, Christie and Tommy plan on voting for Cliff to get evicted.

While it’s certainly possible that Cliff could be the one sent packing, we think Jessica is the one who will get slapped with the eviction. Holly Allen and Cliff’s close friend Nicole Anthony are near locks to vote against Jessica, and Jackson, who is still in power as the Head of Household, is tasked with casting the deciding vote. Given the history that Jackson and Jessica share, it’s a lock that he will guarantee the eviction.