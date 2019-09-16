Caroline Rhea: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caroline Rhea is a 55-year-old Canadian actress and stand-up comedian best known for her role in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”, according to IMDb.

Rhea is a seasoned stand-up and will be appearing alongside other stars like Caitlyn Jenner, Robert De Niro, Ken Jeong, Chris Redd, and Blake Griffin, among others, in The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. The show will air on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 10 PM EST on Comedy Central.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rhea Played Hilda Spellman on ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

According to IMDb, Caroline has racked up 47 acting credits during her career, which started in 1986. A decade after she started out, playing an uncredited role in “Meatballs III: Summer Job,” Caroline landed the role of Hilda Spellman on ABC’s hit “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” aired from 1996 to 2003 and Rhea appeared in 142 of the 163 total episodes. The show is about a sixteen-year-old high school student, Sabrina Spellman, who finds out she’s a witch. Her two aunts, Hilda and Zelda, help her navigate and control her newly-discovered magical powers. Beth Broderick, who played the role of Zelda Spellman appeared in 141 episodes. Caroline admitted in an Instagram post that she initially wanted the role of Zelda.

More recently, a new show with a similar name, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” is available on Netflix. While both shows feature a sixteen-year-old witch, they tell different stories. In the latter, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends, according to IMDb. However, the original cast said they would get together and do their own reboot if it were possible.

2. Rhea is From Montreal, Québec, Canada

Caroline Rhea is Canada's scarcest natural resource. — mikey (@shenanigreat) August 11, 2016

According to IMDb, Caroline was born as Caroline Gilchrist Rhea on April 13, 1964, in Westmount, Québec, Canada. Caroline was the youngest of three daughters. Her sisters are Cynthia and Celia.

Caroline reportedly went to summer camp in upstate New York as a kid and later as a counselor, teaching drama and keeping the place laughing at all times.” Caroline then took comedy classes at Manhattan’s New School while working as a waitress for a caterer for seven years, while she awaited her first break.

For several years, Caroline was engaged to Bob Kelty, a special-projects director for nonprofit organizations, who she met at a Comic Relief fund-raiser, according to her bio. Caroline never married, however, she gave birth to a girl named Ava Rhea Economopoulos on October 20, 2008, with stand-up comedian Costaki Economopolos.

3. Rhea Voiced Linda Flynn-Fletcher on ‘Phineas and Ferb’

I am very excited to be in this but mostly relieved that I know longer need to keep it a secret. https://t.co/5rwvjtPatO — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) August 24, 2019

According to her Twitter page, Caroline is the “Mother of Ava, Phineas, Ferb, Candace, Aunt to Sabrina, considering options for next major crush.”

Caroline’s career is still going strong. She has recently appeared in several series and TV movies including Disney’s “Sydney to the Max,” the comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask,” and the Lifetime movie “Christmas in Tennessee,” among others.

More recently, Caroline has been getting excited to revive the role of Linda Flynn-Fletcher for “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.” In this film, Phineas and Ferb must save their sister Candace from an alien abduction. The project was announced in August 2019 and is scheduled for release in 2020, according to IMDb.

4. Rhea Appeared in an Episode of ‘Match Game’ Hosted by Alec Baldwin

Caroline appeared in an episode of the comedy game series “Match Game” hosted by Alec Baldwin. According to its website, each episode puts some of Canada’s funniest stars in the spotlight.

The funny game show features two competitors and a panel of six celebrities. Competitors attempt to match the answers of celebrities in the iconic game of fill in the missing blank. After three rounds of the game, the remaining player competes against three panelists. Each matching answer increases their winnings. In the final round, the player spins the star wheel.

Caroline was so excited to be on “Match Game” with Alec Baldwin that she posted about it on Instagram. She said she loves Baldwin, and that he is the “funniest of them all.”

5. Rhea Has Been Doing Stand-Up Comedy For Over Two Decades

If you search for Caroline Rhea on YouTube, there are handfuls of videos of her stand-up comedy sets, including an early one from 1996. In 1996, Caroline said she was 32 and had hit her “sexual peak.” The comic referred to younger men on bikes and rollerblades as “meals on wheels.” Caroline had the entire room in hysterics.

Still today, Caroline is able to make a crowd laugh out loud. In a much different stage of her life, Caroline took the stage in 2019 to talk about her daughter, their nanny, and her flip phone. She even talked about young men as she did in the 90s, although this time saying she told one to “fax me.”