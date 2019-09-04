D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken’s Feud on ‘Real Housewives’

Oh, the drama. With a new season of Real Housewives of Dallas comes a dose (or two) of drama, and some of that drama revolves around D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken and their long-lasting feud (plenty of which we saw in season 3).

What’s the deal with them? What’s going on and what’s the feud about? Will it ever end?

Here’s what we know, but beware of spoilers:

According to Reality Tea, the feud revolves around a supposed cheating scandal. Locken and her husband have claimed that D’Andra Simmon’s husband, Jeremy Lock, cheated on her.

In their “friendervention” last season, D’Andra revealed that Rich texted her husband, Jeremy, and threatened him for having an affair with a woman named Jessica.

As Reality Tea points out, “It’s unclear if D’Andra was the first one who brought up these texts while filming Season 4 or if LeeAnne did, but either way, it seems like LeeAnne and Rich did not learn a lesson after Season 3.”

In a more recent interview with ET, Locken revealed, “I’m most excited for the audience to see the genuine struggle that is my and D’Andra’s relationship,” LeeAnne admits. “I was happy that it was as authentic as it was.”

She continues, “I want the audience to understand both of us, to understand why sometimes things may not be easy for either one of us, you know?… I mean, I really think, for the first time, our viewers are going to get to see the authentic relationship that I don’t even know that D’Andra realizes that is our relationship, and how it existed.”

Needless to say, we should brace ourselves for a bumpy ride. And with the addition of a new cast member, this season who everyone says is the “life of the party”, we can only imagine there will be more drama in store.

Who is new this season?

As fans may know, Cary Deuber will not be returning to the show, and in her place is Kary Brittingham.

Kary’s Bravo TV bio states that she is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico. The outlet writes, “Fun and fabulous, she makes fast friends with these Dallas divas, but her relationship with LeeAnne gets off to a rocky start.”

According to Kary’s interview with Bravo, she was hesitant to take on the job of being on a reality TV series. She tells the outlet that she was conflicted at first, but adds, “anyone who knows me knows that I like to live life to the fullest!”

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Katy brings to the show some of her own drama. Speaking to Hollywood Life recently, series regular Kameron Westcott dished about Kary, saying, “Kary is the life of the party… She loves having fun, she’s carefree. She’s outspoken. She has brought a great dynamic to the group. The group has changed in many ways with Kary being added in. I think we have had a lot of fun with her and she’s been a good addition.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas first premiered on television on April 11, 2016. It was developed as the 9th installment of the Real Housewives franchise. The fourth season will premiere tonight, September 4, on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT. Be sure to tune in to watch the drama unfold.