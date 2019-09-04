Lakers: Jennifer Lopez, Magic Johnson’s Son Rump Shake in San Tropez [Video]

If you thought that the Los Angeles Lakers regular season was a coming attraction, think again!

Jennifer Lopez and E.J. Johnson take the cake…LITERALLY!

A video surfaced on Twitter of Lopez and the youngest Johnson getting their dance on to Teena Marie’s Square Biz.

See for yourself!

WE LOVE A QUEEN WHO

STARTS THE PARTY UP! LMAO EVERYONE WAS JUST THERE WATCHING QUEEN DANCE CAUSE THEY KNOW THEY CAN'T COMPETE WITH JLEGENDS DANCING SELF🔥😩 @JLo #jlo #jenniferlopez pic.twitter.com/Y7f5C0rRPA — JennyLo 💛 (@ciaralxpz) September 4, 2019

Many A-list celebs are gathered in Saint Tropez to celebrate Magic Johnson‘s 60th birthday party.

The NBA legend’s birthday is in San Tropez and the party is literally a who’s who of celebrities there.

Gayle King, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Stephen A. Smith, Isiah Thomas, Mike Woodson and more are some of the many guests on hand at the party.

Magic Johnson was the man during the Lakers’ Showtime era alongside James Worthy, Byron Scott. They were the hottest ticket in town.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979, Johnson joined the team the same year the Buss family bought it.

Late Lakers owner, Jerry Buss, bought the Lakers from Jack Kent Cooke in 1979. “My philosophy is that winning is good and losing is bad,” Buss said after buying the Lakers.

“I am willing to be judged totally on my won-loss record. No excuses.”

Also in 1979, Johnson who along with Larry Bird was credited for saving the NBA in 1979 led the Lakers to a championship in his rookie year alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Holding a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, Johnson left his imprint in the series when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was ruled out of game 6 with an ankle injury.

The 6’8 point guard filled in at center for the 7-foot Abdul-Jabbar and led the Lakers to a 123-107 game 6 victory.

The win crowned the Lakers as World Champs and introduced the world to Magic Johnson’s clutch play.

Magic Johnson is living his best life these days. Back in the spring, he stepped down from his post as President of Basketball Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson was heavily credited for getting LeBron James to sign with the Lakers last offseason.

The Lakers season never really materialized this past season.

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

✅2019 and 2021 2nd round picks Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CM1guHqw28 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

James’ first season in Los Angeles wasn’t as prosperous as many imagined.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James injury is more complex than what has been initially reported, I’m told. Per Lakers source: “LeBron could ‘rush back' and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.” pic.twitter.com/SAxB87J2J5 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

He injured his groin on Christmas Day and returned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup at the end of January after a very strenuous rehab process.

The Lakers missed also missed the NBA Playoffs and went into the offseason on a mission to get better.

“I like being uncomfortable in the offseason,” LeBron James told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

“I like being counted out. It motivates me.

“I’ve had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years,” LeBron added. “I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I’m figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We’re looking at it in an entirely new way.”

“He didn’t really get to do his thing on the court,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne told the Scoop B Radio Podcast in the spring.

“With LeBron, he’s signed for four years and I think he’s as happy with how this went as anyone, I don’t think LeBron blames anyone for this, and so I thought about it, but that’s more of what it feels like, this first year didn’t go so well.”

“There is nothing he really can do in that Lakers uniform that will change anyones mind,” Gilbert Arenas told Landon Buford.

“If he wins a championship, they will say he won a championship, but it will be something else that they criticize him about that as well. His legacy is beyond a Lakers uniform. The pressure of saying: ‘alright if he wins three championships in a Lakers uniform, we can possibly put him in this category.’ He is never going to compete as a Laker with the rest of those guys. They had more years in a Laker uniform as Laker players. He is just a super talent that is trying to put his stamp on the team and finish his career out. He possibly wins one or two championships as a Laker.”

The 6-foot-8 forward came into the league as a point guard will make a return to PG duties with a revamped Lakers roster.

For those tardy to the party: Six players have returned from last season. That list includes James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers newcomers include Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers also have a new head coach in Frank Vogel and assistant coach in Jason Kidd.

The table is set. Now James and company have to produce.