Kate Flannery’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere Performance

The original cast member of The Office starts out talking about her time with the series. In a play on her character, she acts out being in the office again while waiting to meet her new partner. Kate finds out she is paired with Pasha Pashkov and he is excited to be there. This is the first Dancing with the Stars appearance for the professional dancer.

.@KateFlannery's got moves in and out of the office! 👀 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/7j00Ouczrk — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 17, 2019

In a waitress dress, the comedian teams up with Pasha for a cha-cha. Donna Summer’s She Works Hard For The Money is the perfect complement for the themed number. After the dance, it’s off to the judge’s table with new pro Pasha. Carrie is very impressed by the new pro and felt like this was a great start. Len adds himself to the Pasha fan club but asks Kate to work on her leg straightness. Bruno felt it was efficient and asked her to run his office anytime. He was determined to see her finish the moves and have clear finishes overall.

With Erin, Kate talked about singing at the beginning of the dance. Kate jokingly said she always wanted to be a stripper and adds that Pasha is a welcome addition.

Carrie: 5

Len: 5

Bruno: 5

Total Score: 115

Fan Reaction:

The crowd got in some boos about those scores, something host Bergeron even commented on.

Online, fans were kind to the star.

I think Kate Flannery was so pretty. Proud of her. #DWTS — Tiffany (@Tiffanyintexas) September 17, 2019