Renee Puente, Matthew Morrison’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Renee Puente is a 35-year-old American musician, model, and entrepreneur, as well as the wife of actor Matthew Morrison, according to her social media.

Puente was born in Hawaii on October 5, 1984. Her mother was a single mother to four children, according to biographyline.com. However, Renee went on to lead a successful life in music, modeling, and acting.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Renee Has Worked as a Model and Actress

According to her Instagram page, Renee worked as a model for several brands including Calvin Klein, for whom she walked in the Macy’s Sport Fashion Show. Renee even starred in commercials for orbit gum and RumChata. Not only did she work as a model, but Renee also appeared on screen and red carpets as an actress.

According to IMDb, Renee played Bianca on “The Exes” in an episode of the second season in 2012. Then, she was seen as Zipline #2 in “Divergent” in 2014. Next, Renee played the role of Jules Kenny in the TV movie “High School Lover” in 2017. And most recently, she played the role of Cassie in the movie “Tell Me I Love You,” which remains in post-production.

Renee currently boasts over 36,000 followers on Instagram, maintaining a beautiful presence with photos of herself and her beautiful family in idyllic locales or motivational quotes in a stylish font. Her husband, however, has an impressive following of over 732,000 people on the same platform.

2. Renee Married Matthew Morrison in 2014

According to The Sun, Morrison and Puente met at the White Tie & Tiara ball in London in 2011. The pair got engaged at the same event two years later, the outlet reporting that their friend Elton John serenaded them with “Your Song.”

The pair had been dating for three years and been engaged for 15 months before their wedding on October 18, 2014. Renee and Matthew celebrated their love with an intimate ceremony on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The newlyweds sang a duet together, according to People.

“When I was a child I dreamed of one day dancing hula for my husband on our wedding day… Not only did that happen, I also got to dance with him!” Renee wrote on Instagram.

3. Renee Gave Birth to Their Only Child in 2017

Renee shared the news of their baby boy, Revel James Makai Morrison, on Instagram on October 22, 2017. In a later post, Renee called her son the “greatest gift” she could have ever given her husband and described his journey into fatherhood as a pleasure.

“I’m in Revel Heaven… my heaven on earth… to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!” Renee wrote on Instagram. “My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. my moon 🌙”

4. Renee Runs an Instagram Account for Their Son

Renee and Matthew have created an Instagram page for their son Revel called “_r.e.v.e.l.a.t.i.o.n_.” The account, which is flooded with adorable photos of the tot, has already racked up a following of over 25,000 people.

Revel can be seen out and about with his parents, at the park, on the swings, in a ball pit, at the mini-golf course, and hanging out at home.

“Walking the walk, talking the talk,” the account bio reads. “I just can’t actually walk or talk yet.”

5. Renee Has Shown Her Support For Marianne Williamson

With an important presidential election looming in the distance, Renee took to social media to show her support for Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson. The 67-year-old hopeful is an author, spiritual leader, politician, and activist, according to her website.

“Marianne Williamson is here to help us reset the ways of our conditioned past,” Renee wrote. “We are in need of a more transparent system. For centuries we have been led in a direction that served only a handful of people who were either rich or were men. Those in power maintain power by keeping the rest of us in the dark, uneducated, weak so that we cannot rise up and be privy to what is actually going on.”

Renee and Matthew smiled for the camera as they posed for a photo with the politician. Renee thinks that Williamson can activate the depths of love and respect that she believes humans ae possible of.

“We can choose to go to another extreme that creates more divisiveness OR we can choose to find peace and balance,” Renee continued. “We can choose to LOVE our way to a fair and just political system here in America. Let us earn the title -The United States of America- land of the FREE, home of the BRAVE. A country Of the People, By the People, For the people. Marianne is the one to guide us there!”