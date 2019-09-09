So You Think You Can Dance 2019 Voting: How to Vote for Season 16 Final 4

So You Think You Can Dance season 16 is down to its final 4 competitors, it’s more important than ever that fans vote for their favorite dancers before a winner is crowned. After SYTYCD finalists Gino, Mariah, Bailey, and Sophie perform on Monday, September 9, they will be depending upon viewers’ votes to determine their fate.

According to Fox “For all shows, voting opens at the end of the East Coast broadcast. Voting closes at 9am PT the morning after that Voting Show airs on FOX;” this means that fans can start voting at 10pm ET, after the 2-hour final 4 episode has concluded.

If your season 16 favorite is in the final 4, you may be wondering how you can vote for them and show your support. There are 3 ways to vote for the final four in So You Think You Can Dance season 16. All three voting methods hold the same weight in the overall tally, and voters are allowed 20 votes per method. Here’s what you need to know about your options:

‘SuperVote’ Online

Using your Facebook account or email address, you are able to submit your vote on the Fox.com website. You will only be able to vote using your Facebook account OR your email address, up to 20 times. If you do not have a Facebook account, the online voting process will require you to create one before letting you cast your vote.

Click here to vote online.

‘SuperVote’ Via the FOX NOW App

According to Fox’s FAQs about the voting process, “The vote limit for SuperVote® Online will be calculated separately from any votes you submit using SuperVote® on the FOX NOW® App.” This means that even if you already voted online, you can vote again using the app.

Android or iOS cellular devices are necessary in order to download and utilize the app. You can download the FOX NOW app via Google Play here. It is also accesible via the Apple Store.

Submit Your Vote With an SMS Text

Fox explains that when each dancer in the final 4 performs, their designated “keyword” will show up in the corner of the screen (keywords are normally the dancers’ first names). Viewers watching at home can SMS text their favorites’ keywords to “21523” during the voting show, up to 20 texts in total. Any votes past 20 from a phone number will not be counted.

Voting is open for users with participating cell phone providers, located within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Voting is free, but terms and conditions apply based on your phone and data plan, so check with your provider to confirm that your service includes SMS text messaging.

While at-home viewer voting is a big part of which contestants stay and which go home, they are not the only ones making the decision. The input of this season’s judges, Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, also get factored in.

Tune in to So You Think You Can Dance season 16, Monday nights at 8/7c on Fox.