What Time & Date Is ‘Top Boy’ on Netflix?

It’s almost time for the long-awaited return of the UK series Top Boy on Netflix. But what time and date can you start watching? Fortunately, for fans of the original series, the Netflix release is coming out sooner than you might think.

All the Episodes Will Be Released at the Same Time

Top Boy will be released at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, September 13, 2019. This is the time that most Netflix series premiere. So that means any time you visit Netflix on Friday, September 13 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the series will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live:

Release Times in the U.S. (September 13)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (September 12)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (September 12)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

These times aren’t officially confirmed, but they are based on the times that Netflix has previously released its movies and TV series. Any time is subject to change without warning. But Netflix hasn’t released series earlier than the 3:01 a.m. time slot in recent years, so it’s more than likely that their revival of Top Boy will be available at the same time. This means that you can pretty much spend your entire weekend binging the new season, as well as the two seasons that preceded it.

Netflix releases its episodes all at once, so all 10 episodes of Top Boy season three will be released simultaneously. They’ll also be released at the same time all around the country and the world. So West coast viewers won’t be watching the episodes later than East coast viewers, for example. Everyone gets the entire season at the same time.

The third season of Top Boy picks up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London. He plans to reclaim his throne in the drug market, and teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his longtime partner, but they now have to contend with Jamie, a young and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully to thrive. The season will take place approximately six years after the events of season two, which mirrors the real-time gap between production.

Ronan Bennett, Top Boy‘s showrunner and writer, told the Guardian that he never expected to get a third season off the ground. “Screenwriters learn to roll with the blows. A show you believe in doesn’t get made,” he admitted. “A show that gets audiences and the critics onside is cancelled. You sigh. You shrug. You move on to the next thing. But Top Boy was special to me. It was intensely personal. It was hard to let go. We discussed trying to make a movie. There was talk of doing it as a musical.”

Fortunately, Netlix and rap superstar Drake decided to partner up and bring Top Boy back from the dead. “We couldn’t be more excited for Netflix members around the world and a new generation of fans to discover the authentic, raw and real world of Top Boy,” said Cindy Holland, the Vice President of Original Content for Netflix. “Drake came to us several months ago with a passion to help bring this series back to life, and we’re thrilled to support the original creative team to do just that.”

But should watch the first two seasons or simply jump into the new one? Alasdiar Flind, who is one of the executive producers, said that both options work. “What this is is both a rebirth and a new start because we’re making this season for an audience who’s never seen Top Boy and we’re also making it for the core fans who love the show and are familiar with it,” he explained.