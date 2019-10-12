Aaron Carter’s Siblings & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres on Friday, October 11 at 10/9c on WEtv. One of the celebrities joining the cast with the hopes of mending broken family relationships is singer Aaron Carter. The premiere episode’s description teases “Four dysfunctional celebrity families enter Boot Camp and come face-to-face with the secrets that broke them; singer Aaron Carter and actor Corey Feldman seek to reconcile their childhoods stolen by fame.”

Heading into the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition season, here’s what you need to know about Aaron Carter’s siblings and family:

1. Aaron Has 4 Siblings & 2 Half Siblings

Aaron Carter has 6 siblings: Nick Carter, Leslie Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Taelyn Dobson, Ginger Carter, and his twin sister Angel.

According to TMZ, Angel got a restraining order against her twin brother in September 2019, claiming that she feared for her life and the life of her family. The restraining order issued “requires Aaron to stay 100 yards away from Angel and her family. He also can’t make any social media posts regarding them that include threats or brandishing of weapons.”

2. Aaron’s Sister Leslie Passed Away in 2012 From a Drug Overdose

In 2012, Leslie Carter passed away at the age of 25 after overdosing on prescription medication.

In a clip released ahead of the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere, Aaron opened up about the death of his sister, and the death of their father in 2017. In a conversation with a doctor and his mom Jane, he said “I felt like I had been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart.”

3. Aaron Confronted His Parents About Taking Money From Him

According to People, in 2003, Aaron accused his mom of taking more than $100,000 out of his bank account without permission. Carter would have been 15 years old at the time.

5 years later, when Aaron was 20, he was arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop. His father told People that he believed Aaron was on his way to confront him about dipping into his finanaces. He said “His new managers are trying to convince him that I’m the reason he’s going broke,” before asserting “It’s not true; I don’t live off Aaron’s money.”

4. His Brother, Nick, Opened Up About Their Difficult Family Relationship in His Memoir

Aaron’s older brother Nick, who rose to fame as a member of the Backstreet Boys, has been open about his trying relationship with his family. In 2013, he published a memoir entitled Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It,” in which he talked about growing up in the Carter family and his relationship with his siblings in adulthood.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that writing about his family was the most difficult part of writing the book. He said “Writing about my family, because when you tell the truth about things and then read them back, you’re actually looking in the mirror and reliving these things, having to accept that they’re a reality and something you can’t change. You just face it. Coming to terms with who they’ve been and who they are, and how it hasn’t been perfect and may never be perfect – that was more difficult.”

5. The Carter Family Had a Reality Show Called ‘House of Carters’

In 2006, the Carters appeared on television in an E! network reality show called House of Carters. The show ended after 10 episodes and 1 season.