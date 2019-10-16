Butterfly on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts to Know

The Butterfly returns to The Masked Singer stage for another performance in episode 4, airing on Wednesday, October 16. With the Butterfly’s second performance, fans of the show can also expect more clues and guesses about the celebrity who is hiding behind the mask.

Although it’s too soon to determine the Butterfly’s true identity, the show has already told us a lot about the character. Here’s what you need to know about The Butterly on The Masked Singer:

1. She Has a Connection to London & Church

In the Butterfly’s first official clue package, London was a major visual clue. The Butterfly teased “After achieving success in many stages of life, I found myself terrified by the one place I used to call home” while the image of Big Ben and the London skyline flashed in the Butterfly’s eye. Does this mean that the celebrity is original from London, or lived there for a long time?

Later in the package, she said “I’m here to take you to church,” and there was a visual clue of a cross at an alter. Then she said “Can I get an Amen?” All those clues heavily suggest that the Butterfly’s concealed celebrity is known for her religious beliefs.

2. The Butterfly Has ‘A Lot of Soul’

When Nick Cannon asked the celebrity behind the mask what makes her the Butterfly, she teased “I’ve got a lot of soul in these wings.” This could mean a couple of different things. Literally, she could be saying that she is a soulful person or soulful singer. If the clue is interpreted in a more abstract way (and fans of the show know that The Masked Singer clues can sometimes be vague), then perhaps the celebrity is known for being a part of a famous project with the word “soul” in the title.

3. Her Debut Performance Was to ‘Bang Bang’

For the Butterfly’s first performance during the season 2 premiere, she chose to sing “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj. From the first note, it was clear that the celebrity behind the mask is a talented singer and likely a trained professional. It also became evident at that moment that the celebrity is more than likely female.

The audience and celebrity panelists loved the skillful performance, and Jenny McCarthy judged based on her movements and stage presence that the Butterfly is not an older celebrity.

The Butterfly’s phenomenal performance suggests that she is a top competitor this season, which means fans may have to wait a long time to know who the celebrity truly is.

4. The Costume Was Designed by Marina Toybina

Marina Toybina returned this season to design all 16 stunning costumes for the masked celebrities to perform in. In an interview with Vulture, she talked about the ideas and process behind each costume, including the Butterfly. Of her approach to the Butterfly costume and mask, she revealed “I decided to hand-bead and hand-stone the entire costume. As much as there’s a little bit of that sex appeal and darkness to the costume, onstage it really becomes the beauty of what a butterfly represents.”

When the Butterfly was introduced to fans during the season 2 “Super Sneak Preview,” Nick Cannon said in a prerecorded video package that the Butterfly might have been the most detailed costume the show has ever seen. He said the design team sewed over 10,000 individual sequins by hand to give the costume its desired iridescent effect.

5. Michelle Williams Was a Top Guess About Her Identity After the Premiere

After the Butterfly’s first performance, the judges threw out guesses like Diana Ross, Fantasia, and supermodel Cara Delevigne. A popular fan theory on social media, however, was that the Butterfly is actually singer and former Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams.

Entertainment Tonight says they’re “pretty sure” that Michelle Williams is the woman behind the mask, citing her time spent in London working on a musical, her time in rehab in 2018, and her role as Diana Ross on the BET show American Soul.

In future clue packages, look for keywords like “destiny” or “child” as further support for this educated guess.