What Happened on DWTS Last Night? 10/14/2019 Recap

Dancing With the Stars week 4, episode 5 aired last night, October 14, and one unlucky pair was eliminated from the show. Last night’s theme was “Disney Night,” and the opening dance number took at Disneyland Resort. The nine couples dance also danced to a variety of classic Disney songs.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars involves live voting throughout the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. There were three judges last night, and no guest judges, as was the case was previous episodes. So how did the dancers do? Who was eliminated last night? Read on for a recap of last night’s performances and eliminations: (WARNING: Major DWTS Spoilers ahead!)

The Dances Ranged From Sambas & Quickstep to Viennese Waltz

With a Disney theme firmly entrenched in the episode, the dancers decided to perform a variety of different and exciting routines, including several Sambas and Tangos, a Waltz or two, and a sprinkling of other styles, including the Quickstep and Foxtrot. Ally Brooke & Sasha Farber stole the spotlight during last night’s episode with their devastatingly impressive performance. The pair were dressed like characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and they easily gave one of the strongest turns of the season thus far. They were rewarded with the highest score of the night, which was 9’s across the board. Kel Mitchell & Witney Carson weren’t far behind with their exciting jazz routine. For a full recap on the performances, check out the week 4 scores below:

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson – 21 out of 30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko – 23 out of 30

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy – 24 out of 30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten – 25 out of 30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater – 26 out of 30

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov – 24 out of 30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson – 26 out of 30

Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber – 27 out of 30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold – 19 out of 30

No Contestants Were Eliminated Last Night

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, along with Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson ended up in the bottom two for the night. It seemed as though one of the couples would be sent home by the end of the episode, but the credits rolled just as the judges were beginning to reveal who was safe. This is the first episode of the season where a couple was not eliminated.

It is not yet known why an elimination was delayed, but the scores from tonight will be carried over into next week’s episode. The latest elimination, from last week, was Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. NFL legend Ray Lewis announced that he and partner Cheryl Burke were dropping out of the competition on the Sept. 30 episode. Meanwhile, singer Mary Wilson and partner Brandon Armstrong were sent home during the first episode of the season.