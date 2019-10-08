On Dancing With the Stars 2019 week 3, Leah Remini appeared as a guest judge, but there was no official theme for the episode. For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the show and the bottom two contestants are revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges vote off one of the bottom two. So, this week, there were four judges voting. Read on below for the spoilers on who was eliminated tonight, along with a recap of the performances.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

Sean Spicer and pro Lindsay Arnold were the first up tonight, with a performance of the Paso Doble. Spicer said he wanted to show a more serious side with his dancing. He definitely improved this week and even head judge Len Goodman noticed. Spicer ended up with a score of 21 out of 40 from the judges.

The next duo to perform was pop star Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber. The two soared to the top of the leader board last week and this week, they performed a Jive routine, which is a fast and energetic dance style. Together, the two performed to a Tina Turner hit. Brooke kept up great energy but did appear to have a slight misstep during the performance, though the judges didn’t acknowledge any mistakes, so maybe our eyes were playing tricks on us. Judge Bruno Tonioli was ecstatic over the routine, as were the other judges. The duo got a score of 32 out of 40.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson were in the bottom two last week and tonight, their goal was “to have more fun” with a Cha Cha dance. Carson had Mitchell’s family come to surprise him during rehearsals, to lift his spirits. For their performance, they gave an energetic performance to a Shawn Mendes hit and Mitchell did an excellent job, with plenty of rhythm. Carrie Ann Inaba jumped out of her seat to applaud the performance and the judges loved every second of the dance. The scores for the duo tonight were a 32 out of 40, tying with Ally Brooke and Farber.

Kate Flannery and her pro partner Pasha were next on the dance floor and they performed the Argentine Tango. Last week, Flannery tied with Ally Brooke at the top of the leader board and she was hoping to wow the judges once again. Guest judge Leah Remini gushed over Flannery’s passion and representation of the non-dancers in the competition. Goodman said that Flannery struggled getting into the character of the dance. Bruno had some critiques as well. Inaba had similar comments but did say that she enjoyed the way Flannery took hold of the dance floor. Flannery’s score tonight was a 26 out of 40.

Next, James Van Der Beek, who has been one of the front-runners, performed a dance dedicated to his wife, who is pregnant again. Van Der Beek and his wife already have several kids, but they’ve also had several miscarriages on their journey to parenthood. For his performance, Van Der Beek danced a Quickstep with pro Emma Slater. The couple performed a fun-spirited routine to “Walking on Sunshine”. Goodman extended his congratulations to Van Der Beek and called him “a terrific dancer”. The couple’s score tonight was a 28 out of 40.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten then took the stage to deliver a Paso Doble. Brown has excelled so far this season and she continued to impress. Tonioli said the routine started “magnificently” but she tightened up towards the end. The other judges complimented the routine as well and it showed in the scores – a 32 out of 40, making it a three-way tie for first place.

The Viennese Waltz was the dance that Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd had to deliver tonight and it has been a difficult journey for Odom so far on the show, especially because of his height. This week, Odom’s kids stopped in to watch him rehearse and they cheered him on. Together, Odom and Murgatroyd danced to Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” and it was clear that Odom was trying his best. Inaba said that they touched her heart with the routine and Remini became emotional, saying she knows how hard he’s working. Goodman said that he loved to see the “gentleness” about him. Tonioli then chimed in and said there was a great connection in the routine, though Odom lacked “rotation”. Overall, they ended up with a score of 20 out of 40. Murgatroyd became emotional after the performance and Remini was outraged by Goodman and Tonioli’s scores of “4” for Odom. Inaba gave Odom a “5” and Remini jumped up with a “7”.

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy then took the dance floor to perform, after a visit from former DWTS champion Rumer Willis. Willis also danced with Chmerkovskiy but has also been a friend of Cook’s. Cook and Chmerkovskiy killed it with their routine and their scores reflected that. They received a 31 out of 40.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko channeled Dolly Parton for their performance tonight and they danced to the song “Jolene”. The judges thought the routine was “lovely”. Before Alaina got her scores, she revealed her cousin Holly had a “brain bleed” and slipped into a coma, so she wanted to ask for people to pray for her. Their scores tonight were a 32 out of 40, making for another tie for first place tonight.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson were tonight’s final performers and they were dancing the Tango to a country song. Last week, Brown struggled with his scores and he was determined to improve. The duo did a brilliant job with their Tango routine and Brown was clearly excited on the dance floor, jumping up and down in celebration. The judges greatly enjoyed the routine, despite a little criticism. Their scores tonight were a 28 out of 40, though Goodman tried to fake out viewers with a “5” that was really a “7”.

Who Got Eliminated On DWTS Tonight

And then it was time to find out who was in the bottom two – Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson, along with Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. It was up to the judges to save one of the couples and Inaba went with Brown and Johnson. Tonioli also went with Brown, which meant that Odom was eliminated.

Next week will be Disney Night, so tune in to DWTS on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

