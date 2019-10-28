In a season of surprise eliminations, last week’s choice of Val Chmerkovskiy and Sailor Brinkley-Cook may have been the most controversial yet. Fans took to social media with their anger over the decision; some saying they would not continue watching the show. The anger may just reach a fever pitch if the trend continues tonight.

This isn’t the first season to suffer from these headlines. Last season, the choice of radio personality Bobby Bones over more qualified dancers left many vowing to stay away from DWTS for good. It was also a decision that had producers searching for a new way to conduct the voting; leading to the new twist involving the judge’s say in the bottom two. Is a change in store for the next episode or will another top pair say goodbye? Read on for predictions about tonight’s elimination.

Sean Spicer May Be Safe Again

The addition of Sean Spicer to DWTS added controversy long before the first dance. With host Tom Bergeron stating his displeasure over the selection, it was sure to become one of the season’s most talked-about topics. The former press secretary continues to pass through each round as dancers with higher scores face elimination. Much of that success may be in Spicer’s outreach to political allies and the voting base that still supports his former boss. Expect the dancer to make it through another round as the trend is set to continue for another week. How long this continues to hold up remains to be seen as the field of dancers to choose from shrinks.

Kel Mitchell and Karamo Brown Are Favorites to Land in the Bottom Two

Ally Brooke may have landed in the bottom two last week. but her fans should rally to help her stay out of trouble. Brown stayed out of that dreaded spot for at least one episode and recent stories this week about coming out could help. Still, with such tough competition this season, it could be hard for him to avoid falling back to the bottom again. His partner this season, Jenna Johnson, recently spoke of her thoughts on the critical responses as part of a People blog. “For Karamo individually, he is working so hard, and he is putting his heart and soul into this. I know speaking for myself, there’s only so many critiques one can take before they get a little disappointed and discouraged, so hopefully next week we really get that validation. And I know we will both keep working at it until we do,” Johnson wrote.

For Mitchell, this wouldn’t be his first time in the bottom two. In yet another of the season’s surprises, the save of both Mitchell and Lamar Odom came after Ray Lewis’ unexpected withdrawal. Lewis’ dance partner for the series, Cheryl Burke, was sure of who the judges would have saved without the intervention. “I think they would’ve saved Kel Mitchell. Opens in New WindowThey’ve been showing how much harder they are with the couples and the technique,” the dancer wrote in an exclusive US Weekly blog.

If it does come down to Brown and Mitchell, the choice may be difficult for the judges. Both have shown improvement this season and great personalities to match. With momentum slightly leaning towards Mitchell, it looks like it might be Brown’s night to leave the ballroom.