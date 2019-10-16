Flamingo on ‘the Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is off to a rockin’ start, and fans are already curious about which celebrities are behind the masks.

Who, for one, is the flamingo? At this point, people are confident about the identity of the pink bird, but here’s what we know so far about the flamingo.

1. The Flamingo Loves Pink

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the flamingo is a huge fan of pink… and makeup.

After her episode 2 clues video aired, Jenny McCarthy commented, “It could be a famous Youtuber that does makeup.” Nicole followed up with, “Who’s into beauty? Is it a Kardashian?”

The flamingo says she chose the flamingo costume because it represents new beginnings.

2. She’s Referenced ‘Destiny’ in Her Clues

#maskedsinger the flamingo is Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child trust me I’m 2 for 2 ! pic.twitter.com/TDp9CKv4g6 — Keenan_Amar (@kanothapyro) October 5, 2019

In her clues videos, the flamingo has mentioned “destiny” more than once, leading fans to think she could be a member of Destiny’s Child. Initially, Nicole Scherzinger suggested that the flamingo could be a member of Danity Kane or Little Mix. Judge Robin Thicke, meanwhile, proposed that the celeb behind the mask if Kandi Burruss.

The flamingo goes on to say that she knows what it feels like to be trapped in your own career, so she left. “Now, I’m here to take back control of my destiny,” she says in one intro video.

3. She’s Hinted at a “Zootube” Presence

On episode 3 of The Masked Singer, Flamingo hinted at “Zootube”, which we’re assuming means Youtube. She added on that she has beauty and fashion tricks online.

For her first performance of the season, she sang “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers. Backstage, the flamingo said that performing is “out of character for her” and that she “isn’t a professional singer.” The judges, however, think otherwise.

For her first performance of the season, the flamingo battled against the panda. She won the duel, which meant the panda had to face-off against the leopard. Unfortunately for the panda, she lost. When she took off the mask, we learned that she is Laila Ali.

4. Fans Think the Flamingo Is Adrienne Bailon Houghton

At this point, fans are confident that Adrienne Bailon Houghton is the flamingo on The Masked Singer.

One of the clues that have been shared is that the flamingo has a “leg up on the competition”. Bailon, as we all know, was part of Disney’s “The Cheetah Girls.”

And as Good Housekeeping points out, the Cheetah Girls performed the song “Shake Your Tail Feather” for the animated movie, “Chick Little”. So, the flamingo wouldn’t be a huge jump.

The outlet goes on to say, “To convince you even more on this theory, Adrienne is a talk show host on The Real … which is on Fox, the same network of The Masked Singer. On top of that, we know that among the season 2 contestants there are 69 Emmy nominations. Adrienne’s talk show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy seven times. Adrienne herself won the award for ‘Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host’ in 2018.”

5. Bailon Houghton Has Publicly Denied Being the Flamingo

On her daytime talk show, The Real, Bailon denied the rumors that she is the flamingo.

“I literally don’t know how people think I could do this show in the morning and that show at night. Let’s start there.” She said. “I actually think it’s really flattering because people are saying really nice things, so that’s dope. But at the same time, the answer is, ‘no'”.

Bailon went on denying that she is the flamingo, but some fans have called her out on Youtube’s comments section of the video above, writing things like, “Shes lying her face was too serious it was too serious shes lying.” Another wrote, “Why do they even bring up this topic when Adrienne is contractually obligated to not say anything. We all know it’s her. Plus, she can easily do the show because it’s a FOX network show, like The Real.”

Is Bailon the flamingo? Or is she telling the truth?

Tune in to The Masked Singer, Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT to find out.