How Long Was Diane Sawyer Married to Late Husband Mike Nichols?

Diane Sawyer and Mike Nichols were a true power couple. Apart, she was an experienced journalist with a reputation for quality work and he was a director behind some of the best films ever made. Nichols’ death in 2014 due to a heart attack was an unexpected ending to a couple whose love story had been one of Hollywood’s most enduring.

The Couple Met While Traveling

The couple met while traveling on the now discontinued Concorde. According to Nichols, the meeting was not what either of them expected. “She was hiding in the lounge because she hadn’t done her hair or something. I found her and said, ‘You’re my hero.’ And she said: ‘No, you’re my hero. Do you ever have lunch?’ She wanted to interview me for 60 Minutes. I pretended that I was up for it, and we had about 14 lunches.” Nichols told the Hollywood Reporter.

They Were Married For 26 Years

‍oppo

Nichols Was Married Three Times Before Sawyer

Sawyer’s Had Her Own High Profile Romances

For Diane part, her romances stayed more low key with two major exceptions. The first was college sweetheart Bill Bradley. “She was a Junior Miss and she heard about Bill Bradley, this All-American, and she dropped him a note and said she’d like to meet him,” Bradley’s college roomate told the New York Post. While the romance between the two ended long ago, they were seen dining out together as the widowed Sawyer adjusted back to single life.

The other high profile romance would be with actor Warren Beatty. In this case, the relationship would fail to go very far. It was yet another romance for the actor, who is said to have dated Hollywood’s most recognizable stars. As far as talk of their relationship goes, neither Sawyer nor Beatty have ever publicly discussed their time together.