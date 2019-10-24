All Features & Guest Spots on Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West has put fans through the ringer. After multiple delays and last-minute changes, the rapper has announced that his album Jesus Is King will be out Friday, October 25.

Due to the elongated rollout of the album, there have been dozens of guest artists who are rumored to appear on the final tracklist. Read on for a complete rundown of the features and guest spots who are set to be on Jesus Is King.

Clipse (‘Use This Gospel’)

Clipse will be reunited on the track “Use This Gospel.” The legendary rap duo have not rapped on a West beat since 2009, and they haven’t been on a track together since 2013, so it will interesting to see how they flesh out them album’s dual themes of religion and reconciliation.

No Malice and Pusha T have pursued radically different careers as solo artists, with the former turning to Christianity and the latter continuing to rap about drugs. West has announced that he will no longer be making secular music, so it makes sense that he would have both rappers on the track.

Kenny G (‘Use This Gospel’)

Kenny G will be joining Clipse on “Use This Gospel,” which makes the for the strangest collaboration of 2019. Kenny G will provide a saxophone break between Clipse’s verse and West’s chorus, and he discussed his involvement during an interview with the Dallas Observer.

“We’ve actually been in the studio working on some music together. I can’t really say much else because [West] doesn’t really want anyone to talk about music before he releases it,” he said. “Just suffice to say that we’re collaborating on some things, and nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

Ant Clemons (‘Water’)

Ant Clemons has been one of West’s most notable collaborators during the album sessions. He provides background vocals on “Water,” has co-writing credits on other tracks, and is touring as part of the Sunday Service band. Clemons also appeared on the track “All Mine” from West’s 2018 album Ye.

Clemons said that working with West has been a dream come true. ”Kanye’s music always motivated and pushed my creativity to another level,” he told Genius. “From his sample crafting to his sonic manipulation, to his performance presence… Graduation was one of the first CDs I bought with my first Burger King check. So you can only imagine how ecstatic and honored I am to have worked with one of my biggest inspirations.”

Nicki Minaj (‘New Body’)

Nicki Minaj has been collaborating with West for nearly a decade. She appeared on West’s 2010 single “Monster” and provided the spoken-word outro for 2018’s “Violent Crimes.” She also appeared on the leak of “New Body,” but it remains to be seen whether she will be on the final version.

Minaj talked about the “New Body” recording during a recent interview. “What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song,” she said. “I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”

Fred Hammond (‘Hands On’)

Fred Hammond is a gospel singer and record producer who has appeared at West’s Sunday Service concerts. He will provide background vocals on the track “Hands On.” He also sings the chorus, which goes, “Just live to see the light / Hands on, hands-hands on, Hands on, hands on, hands on / Hands on, hands on.”

Hammond has been a performer for three decades, and has been nominated for several Grammy Awards as a solo artist and member of The Commission. He won the 2008 Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album.

Ty Dolla $ign (‘Water’ & ‘New Body’)

Ty Dolla $ign has been a West regular for years. He appeared on The Life of Pablo and Ye, and there were even reports that he would collaborate on a feature-length album with the Chicago emcee. He will appear on at least two tracks on the album, “Water” and “New Body,” though its possible he could have uncredited contributions on other tracks.