Kevin Sorbo’s ‘The Reliant’: IMDb Reviewers Either Love or Hate the ‘Antifa’ Movie

Kevin Sorbo’s new movie The Reliant has been dubbed an “anti-Antifa” movie by people who saw the trailer. (The movie’s synopsis, however, never describes it as being about Antifa.) Others describe the movie as simply a faith-based, pro-Second Amendment movie. Here’s a look at reviews and reactions to the movie on IMDb. It was in theaters for one night only on October 24 after previously being shown at film festivals and on other occasions. The movie will be available on DVD starting December 3.

Reviews on IMDb Are Mixed: You Either Love or Hate It

Reviews for Reliant on IMDb are mixed. It seems that viewers either loved the movie or hated it.

Here’s the trailer, in case you need a reminder of the movie’s premise.

The Reliant – trailer # 3<p>When the economy collapses, widespread rioting and looting leaves a 21-year-old lovesick girl struggling to care for her four younger siblings in a stretch of woods on the outskirts of their burning town, wondering why a good God would let this happen.</p>

2019-08-28T13:06:39.000Z

The official synopsis reads: “After an innocent trip to the store ends in rioting and chaos, father of five, Rick (Kevin Sorbo) rushes home desperate to gather his family and find safety. His plans are dashed when the very same armed men suddenly appear, led by the ruthless Jack (Brian Bosworth). Caught in the deadly crossfire, the children are forced to seek shelter in the surrounding woods. Alone and vulnerable, the children’s faith and family bonds are pushed to the limit, especially those of the eldest daughter, Sophie (Mollee Gray), who questions the morality of gun ownership but soon learns that in God all things are good, including her family’s Second Amendment right to defend themselves. It is now up to the children to reclaim their home, find their parents and put an end to Jack’s rampage.”

On IMDb, the movie has 27 written user reviews and a 4.1 out of 10 rating out of 405 reviews total. As you can see from the 405 ratings, it’s really a love-it-or-hate-it situation.

47.9 percent rated it 10 stars and 43.5 percent rated it 1 star, which accounts for the 4.1 out of 10 rating overall.

The user reviews are similarly mixed. Some people rated it 10 out of 10. Here are some of their comments:

Great movie! Every citizen has the right to defend himself and his family.”

Another reviewer wrote: Don’t trust the reviews by the haters. My wife and I both read the book a year or so ago and couldn’t wait for the movie. The movie was no disappointment. It depicted what could truly be the future of the US.”

Another wrote: “Love the pro conservative, second amendment message! Kevin Sorbo is top notch as usual. Love the action.”

Of course, not everyone loved it. One person with a 1 star rating wrote: “Completely implausible and illogical plot – which would be ok if it wasn’t obviously (sincere) political. Bad dialog/script. Surprisingly high production values. Red Dawn this is not.”

Another 1-star reviewer wrote: “This movie is just plain boring. The plot makes no sense, the acting is wooden and it just never ends! To be fair, production value is decent. They did not cheap out. Note, the person who wrote this movie has the top voted comment here… that should tell you something…”

The movie is based on a 2017 novel. Sorbo told Fox News that parents with younger children should question taking them because it’s a “hard PG-13.” He notes that this is a faith-based movie about how faith brings the family back together ultimately. He also said the movie wasn’t intended to be a Second Amendment movie, it’s just more about a family of faith who also uses guns.

Lol Amazing. Red Dawn but with Antifa. After guns have been outlawed, Kevin Sorbo and his family fight their way through Black Bloc snipers, socialists on dirtbikes, and run over protestors in the streets. This movie is going to rule so hard pic.twitter.com/03SOJ6KcvI — Minion Death Cult Podcast (@miniondeathcult) September 3, 2019

Despite the

You can pre-order the movie on Amazon here and get the DVD on December 3.