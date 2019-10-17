How to Watch Latin AMAs Red Carpet 2019 Online

The Latin American Music Awards is back for a 5th year. Airing on Telemundo, this awards ceremony features performances by top artists and awards to cover a year of exciting developments in the respective genres. Before the ceremony gets started, check out the pre-show action online.

Watch the Red Carpet Pre-Show on Telemundo

Telemundo is the official network for this year’s award show. Coverage of the red carpet begins at 7pm EST with La Alfombra de Latin AMAs. Rashel Diaz, Rodner Figueroa, Jorge Bernal, and Jessica Carrillo are scheduled to appear as hosts for the festivities. To catch the event on Telemundo, viewers must have a cable or streaming subscription that covers live TV. Many streaming services such as Hulu and YouTubeLive can also be accessed online.

For viewers searching for on-the-go viewing options, the network also has a mobile app that covers on-demand content as well as live TV. As with the strictly online options, a paid subscription to a valid provider is needed to take advantage of the app. Further codes or information may be required to access additional awards related content.

For viewers that can’t access Telemundo, the network has yet another way to get in on the red carpet arrivals. Christian Acosta, Nastassja Bolivar, and Claudia Vergara, hosts of the popular Latinx Now!, will be presenting another view of the event on Twitter. The live stream promises all of the artists and interviews viewers expect from coverage, with a decidedly modern perspective. This special event includes an appearance by Justin Sylvester and Rombai.is scheduled to perform.

Backstage Stories Are Set to Appear on Instagram

For fans on Instagram, event organizers have put together a special surprise in addition to live stream coverage. Regular stories will be updated throughout the day. Each one will show the hectic details backstage and hopefully give viewers a new way to experience the event.

Latin AMAs: Acceso VIP Wraps up the Night with More Red Carpet and Backstage Coverage

As the night ends, check in on what might have been missed on the red carpet with Telemundo’s Latin AMAs: Acceso VIP. Jessica Carrillo, Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis, and Rodner Figueroa lead the coverage. Expect interviews with the winners(and losers), inside looks at all of the after-parties, and a one-of-a-kind glimpse into everything that happened backstage. Fashion coverage offers critiques of who was the best and worst dressed celebs of the night. It all takes place when the show starts at 11:35pm. As with earlier Telemundo events, the show can only be seen on cable and streaming services. A paid subscription is also required to access the network.

A Week of Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Updates Are Already on LatinAMAs.com and Social Media

The official home of the LatinAMAs.com, has been offering fans an up-close look at all of the preparations. The organizers are offering more ways to interact with performers and hosts. Throughout the week, social media acted as a portal for all of the info and excitement leading up to the big night. Live tweets along with Instagram events have provided extensive coverage of music’s top artists.