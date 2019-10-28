Robert Evans: The Late Movie Producer was Married 7 Times

Robert Evans, iconic Hollywood producer, Paramount executive, and actor passed away on Saturday, October, 26, 2019. He was 89.

Known for producing films such as Chinatown, Urban Cowboy, and Marathon Man, and starred in The Man of a Thousand Faces and The Sun Also Rises, his life off-screen became that of legend. Throughout his legendary career, Evans married and divorced seven times. He only fathered on child, a son, Josh Evans, with his third wife, Ali MacGraw.

MacGraw said in a statement, “Our son, Joshua, and I will miss Bob tremendously, and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the film Industry. He will be remembered as a giant.”

Evans was also once married to Sharon Hugueny, Camilla Sparv, Phyllis George, Catherine Oxenberg, Leslie Ann Woodward, and Lady Victoria White.

Evans was first married to actress Sharon Hugueny in 1961, but they divorced three years later. Hugueny, best known for her roles in the TV series Maverick, 77 Sunset Strip, and the film The Young Lovers with Peter Fonda, passed away at age 52 in 1996.

To second wife, Camilla Sparv, he was married from 1964 to 1967. The Swedish actress is known for appearing in the films Murderer’s Row and Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round. After marrying Herbert William Hoover III, with whom she shares two children, Spar tied the knot with Fredric Kolber, and together share one child.

The dissolution of Evans’ third marriage to actress Ali Macgraw rocked the Hollywood tabloids. After he married her in 1969, she left Evans after having an affair with Steve McQueen, a relationship which began on the set of 1972’s The Getaway.

Evans fourth marriage was to former Miss America and Miss Texas pageant queen Phyllis George. They tied the knot in 1977 but divorced just a year later.

Actress Catherine Oxenberg was Evans fifth wife. The daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugslavia and Howard Oxenberg, she is best known for her role as Amanda Carrington on the hit prime time soap, Dynasty. She married Evans in 1998 and they divorced that same year.

Evans married his sixth wife Leslie Ann Woodward in 2002. He was 72 years old at the time while Woodward, a model, was 34. Their star-studded wedding took place on a beach in Mexico, and as reported by the Los Angeles Times, included guests such as actor Matthew McConaughey, lawyer Robert Shapiro, and Variety’s Peter Part. Woodward and Evans divorced two years later in 2004.

For his seventh and final marriage, Evans tied the knot with Lady Victoria White, a former model and widow of Lord Gordon White, a British billionaire and owner of Hanson industries. Evans was excited to marry a non-actress for the first time. He told Time, “She’s the only girl I’ve ever married who’s not an actress or an aspiring actress, and you have no idea what a pleasure that is.”

She was 43, Evans, 75, when they tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas in August 2005, but their marriage only lasted a few months. The couple before citing irreconcilable difference and divorcing in 2006.

