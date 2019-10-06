‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

The Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead is finally airing tonight. It feels like it’s been forever since we last saw the show. When Season 9 ended on AMC, things were looking really dark and a lot of people died. So how is the community picking themselves back up after so much loss? And where are Alpha and the Whisperers? You’ll likely want to watch tonight’s episode as soon as it airs, so read on for all the details.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Airs Tonight on AMC

AIR DATE & TIME: The Walking Dead airs tonight, Sunday, October 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The episode runs until 10:14 p.m. Eastern, lasting 14 minutes longer than a normal hour-long episode.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

OFFICIAL AMC SYNOPSIS: Tonight’s episode is called “Lines We Cross.” The synopsis reads: “The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.”

After the finale airs, Talking Dead will air immediately.

You might be confused because some people have already seen tonight’s episode. That’s because AMC Premiere made the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead available a week early, at the same time that Fear the Walking Dead‘s finale aired. Typically, AMC Premiere also lets you stream new episodes 48 hours before they air. They offered this for Fear the Walking Dead all season long, and it appears they’ll be doing the same for The Walking Dead, according to the copy on their website. The premiere of the new season of The Walking Dead was an exception, with the episode being released a full week early rather than just two days early.

But remember: AMC Premiere only works if you have a TV provider. If you’ve cut the cord and are cable-free, then you can’t use AMC Premiere. The website notes: “You can subscribe to AMC Premiere as long as AMC is part of your TV package. If you suspend or cancel your TV Provider account, your AMC Premiere subscription will no longer be active. Xfinity viewers can upgrade to AMC Premiere through Xfinity.”

People who don’t have cable or who are outside the U.S. can’t use the AMC Premiere feature, so they can’t see the premiere early.

After this week, every episode of The Walking Dead will continue on the same TV broadcast schedule.

Here’s what we know so far about the Season 10 schedule and when they will air on TV:

Episode 1: Lines We Cross – 10/6/2019 (available on AMC Premiere one week early)

Episode 2: We Are the End of the World – 10/13/2019 (This episode and beyond are likely available on AMC Premiere 48 hours early)

Episode 3: Ghosts – 10/20/2019

Episode 4: Silence the Whisperers – 10/27/2019

Episode 5: What It Always Is – 11/3/2019

Episode 6: Bonds – 11/10/2019

Episode 7: Open Your Eyes – 11/17/2019

Episode 8: The World Before – 11/24/2019

