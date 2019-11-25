Ally Brooke Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Ally Brooke is a pop star and finalist on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. She’s touted as a favorite to win the competition, and as such, fans are curious about Brooke’s age and how long she’s been performing. How old is she? How old was she when she joined Fifth Harmony?

Brooke is 26 years old. She was born July 7, 1993 in San Antonio, Texas, and she took up an interest in music from an early age. “My parents and I would fly back and forth from San Antonio to L.A. to try to, we would hope to get discovered somehow and get signed,” she told CHICA. “Many years we would go and I would be recording, writing, performing for anybody who would listen.”

Brooke Is 26 Years Old & Auditioned for ‘X-Factor’ When She Was 19

Brooke said that Selena Quintanilla was her biggest musical inspiration as a teen. “I’m Mexican American… [and] I’m very fortunate to have been born in a city that celebrates our culture,” she explained. “I’m so blessed because in San Antonio, [Selena] had her most famous appearances. She gave back a lot to our city. We feel very proud to have San Antonio be a part of her legacy.”

Brooke auditioned for The X-Factor when she was 19, and she sang a cover of the Jaci Velasquez song “On My Knees.” She earned a spot in the show’s boot camp, but was eliminated during the first round. She was eventually brought back along with Dinah Jane, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello to form the group that would become Fifth Harmony.

Brooke Was 20 When Fifth Harmony Released Their Debut EP

Fifth Harmony finished third place during season two of The X-Factor. Shortly after the show wrapped, the group signed to Syco Music and Epic Records, and released the 2013 EP Better Together. Brooke was 20 years old. Fifth Harmony has released three studio albums to date, and scored the hit singles “Boss,” “Worth It” and “Work from Home.”

Brooke has announced that she plans to release her debut solo album in 2020. She talked to about the album, and how the recording process differs from her work with Fifth Harmony. “I just feel in my heart, 100 percent, this is the record that represents me and I’m just so excited about it,” she told Harpers Bazaar.

Brooke Is 5’0″ & Is Shorter Than Her Fellow Fifth Harmony Members

“I was able to just put a reset button on everything. On my life, on the way that I felt about myself and talked and walked, and even to my fitness and eating and styling my wardrobe,” Brooke added. “Hair and makeup. And of course, number one, music. It was all a reset button for me and it was so exhilarating and liberating.”

According to Celebs Facts, Brooke is 5’0″. This makes her the shortest member of Fifth Harmony, as the other members range in height between 5’2″ and 5’8″. Brooke is also shorter than her Dancing with the Stars partner Sasha Farber, who stands at 5’7″.