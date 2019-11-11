Best Buy Veterans Day Sale 2019

Best Buy’s Veteran’s Day Sale 2019 is focusing on major appliances and select television sets as part of its month-long lead up to Black Friday.

According to the Best Buy website, the Black Friday Doorbuster for Veteran’s Day is an LG 55″ Smart 4K TV with High-Dynamic Range Imaging for just $299, which comes with 40 percent off your first two months of Sling TV if you are a new subscriber. There are also 65″ TVs starting at $479 and 75″ TVs starting at $999.

Also, major appliances are up to 40 percent off, plus the more you buy, the more you get back from Best Buy in the form of a gift card.

Black Friday came early this year. Shop hundreds of Black Friday deals today, including Apple doorbusters. — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 7, 2019

Two appliances totaling $999 equals a $75 gift card, three appliances totaling $1499 equals $150, four appliances totaling $1999 equals $250, five appliances totaling $2499 equals $400 and six appliances totaling $2999 equals $600. You can also get a $100 gift card when you buy any KitchenAid cooktop and a $200 gift card when you buy any KitchenAid wall oven.

LG washers and dryers are as low as $599 and French-door refrigerators start at $999, plus there are brand bundles that offer great add-ons. If you buy two or more select Samsung appliances totaling $2999 or more, you get a free 43″ Samsung Smart TV; if you bundle four or more LG kitchen appliances, you save 10 percent. They also offer free installation on Whirpool or Maytag appliances totaling $399 or more, and free delivery on any appliances $399 and up.

With the Best Buy card, you can also finance purchases over $479 for up to 18 months. Other Veterans Day deals and freebies can be found here.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor military veterans, or people who have served in the United States Armed Forces and were discharged under any condition other than dishonorable. It was originally known as Armistice Day, to celebrate the end of World War I, but in 1954 it was changed to celebrate all military veterans.

Because Veterans Day is a federal holiday, non-essential federal government offices are closed, there is no mail delivered and banks are closed. All federal workers are paid for the holiday; those who have to work are sometimes paid holiday pay for working on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day differs from Memorial Day, which is to honor those who died while in military service, and Armed Forces Day, which is honor those who are currently serving in the military.

READ NEXT: Movies to Watch on Veterans Day