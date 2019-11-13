CMA Awards 2019 Opening Performance Stars 11 Women in Music

The 2019 CMAs may not have a direct theme, but it can certainly be called the year of the woman. Gone is the pairing of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, instead Underwood is teaming up with icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to host. These three superstars are just one of the elements that fans have looked forward to. Another highlight promises to be the appearance of 11 female country music celebrities who have helped to define the genre. This group of singer and performers cover styles, sub-genres, and even different decades in the music industry.

The Hosts Are Joining the Opening Performance

One of the advantages of having three singers as hosts is their ability to transform any moment in a performance. It only makes sense that the women hosting this year’s ceremony get in on what is sure to be an important moment. Underwood reflected on what it means for an all-female opening number alongside a trio of female hosts mean for the show. “Because it’s so important to us, and (will) shine a lot on what I think is the backbone of country music: that’s the females that have come before all of us and will come in the future,”she said of the ceremony.

Parton is also determined to bring an uplifting mood to the award show. “I can’t believe how we just can’t have a little more light and a little more love. So I’m gonna try and make it my business to do more songs that are more uplifting. Not just all Christian-based songs, but songs that are just about better things, and have a little more light,” the performer said. It’s a sentiment that Parton has been using in shows for decades. In 2019, Parton has made a move towards music with Christian themed messages.

The Other Performers Are a Who’s Who of Country Music History

It’s no understatement that awards organizers put together a cross-section of country’s past, present, and future to open the show. Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle,The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, and Gretchen Wilson join the hosts in this historic performance. The women come together for a medley that spans the decades of country music’s run.

The Highwomen are an especially interesting choice to open the show. This equivalent of country music mash-up brings together some of the genre’s critically acclaimed artists. The group consists Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris. Together, the band’s first album became an instant hit, with sales driving it to the top of streaming playlists, industry charts, and radio playlists. Among the songs featured on the album, country artist Miranda Lambert gets a songwriting credit. It also led to a music video for “Redesigning Women” and more exposure on country related networks as well as other outlets. For Maren Morris,the night could be even more special. The performer is set to become one of the night’s biggest winners with nominations in several major categories. With two studio albums already released, her career is one of country music’s most promising.