Is the DMV Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Thanksgiving is here, which means most federal businesses and government-run services will be closed Thursday, November 28, 2019. There is no mail delivered on Thanksgiving Day, and since most banks and government offices are shut down, you might be wondering if your local DMV is open today.

If you’re hoping to get your license, renew the registration on your car, or transfer a title today, you’re out of luck. Most DMV offices are closed on Thanksgiving, as well as the majority of other federal holidays throughout the year.

However, the Department of Motor Vehicles generally reopens the following day on Black Friday, so unless you’re in Nevada (where the DMV remains closed on Friday and doesn’t reopen again until the following Monday), or another state which keeps its DMV services shut down on Friday, you shouldn’t have to wait more than a day to get your vehicle needs taken care of.

Here’s what you need to know about DMV holiday schedules and hours:

Some DMVs Remain Closed Through Thanksgiving Weekend

There are a few states where the DMV typically remains closed on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, including Nevada, Oregon, California, and a handful of other states, but many U.S. states reopen their DMV on Black Friday.

The DMV is usually closed on all federal holidays, including those listed below:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving day

Christmas day

However, there a few states that celebrate different holidays as well, and close down their government run businesses to observe the holiday. California observes Cesar Chavez Day on April 1, while Connecticut observes days like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington’s birthday and Good Friday by adjusting and/or limiting their hours. Washington D.C. also honors D.C. Emancipation Day on April 16 by closing down several government-run facilities.

Although it’s likely that your local DMV is closed on Thanksgiving, we always recommend double checking the hours with the closest department in your area, in the rare case that your DMV remains open for a half day.

The DMV is Usually Swamped on the Monday Following Thanksgiving

A spokesman for the DMV in Nevada told the Record-Courier that people should avoid going to DMV offices on the Monday after Thanksgiving, unless they want to be stuck in line for several hours.

Director Julie Butler told the Courier that Monday is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some staff members to call it Black Monday. She said customers without an appointment will face extremely long wait times for services due to the long weekend off.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” she told the Courier. She recommends a few alternatives over actually visiting the DMV office for anybody who purchased a vehicle over the holiday weekend, noting that there are two-dozen transactions that can be done remotely. She also recommends visiting one of the dozens of partner locations across the state that can help with basic vehicle needs, including AAA and various supermarkets.