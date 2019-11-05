Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah’s Partner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Queen Latifah stars as the evil sea witch Ursula on ABC’s live version of The Little Mermaid, Tuesday, November 5 at 8/7c. Queen Latifah Owens has earned her star status as an acclaimed actress and musician, so it is no surprise that fans are curious about her personal and romantic life.

Queen Latifah is currently in a longterm relationship with her partner Eboni Nichols. Here’s what you need to know about Nichols:

1. Eboni & Queen Latifah Had Their First Child in 2019

Earlier this year, Nichols and Queen Latifah welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Eboni carried and delivered the couple’s baby.

A source told RadarOnline.com that “Latifah has never been so full of life! Eboni and the baby have given Latifah something very special to live for.”

Back in 2017, Latifah revealed that she was finally “ready” to start a family, adding ““I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life.”

2. Eboni Is a Professional Choreographer & Former LA Lakers Girl

According to Eboni’s IMDb page, she has been dancing since she was 8 years old and graduated from Chapman University in Orange, California with a B.F.A. in Theatre & Dance.

Before becoming a choreographer for television, she earned a highly coveted spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ “Laker Girls” dance team, which her bio suggests sealed the rest of her dance and choreography history.

She has an impressive 37 choreography credits on IMDb.

3. Eboni & Queen Latifah Have Been Together Since 2013

According to RadarOnline.com, Eboni and Queen Latifah have been quietly dating since 2013, after they met on Dancing With the Stars. This means that Eboni was there for Queen Latifah through the death of her mother, Rita Owens, in 2018.

Although neither woman has confirmed it, they are rumored to be engaged.

4. Eboni Became a Member of the Television Academy in 2014

As an accomplished choreographer for television, it is not surprising that Nichols was invited to join the Television Academy as a member, appointed as Co-Governor of the Choreography Peer Group alongside Mandy Moore.

According to her bio on Emmys.com, “For television, Eboni has choreographed all five seasons of the hit CW show Jane the Virgin, and is going into her sixth season working on the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. Eboni’s work has been featured in campaigns for Apple, Bud Light, Covergirl, McDonald’s, Svedka Vodka, and Walgreens… Her choreography has appeared on a number of live shows including the American Music Awards, BET Awards, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Good Morning America, the Today show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She has also choreographed for a number of celebrity recording artists, including Queen Latifah.

5. Eboni Keeps Her Relationship & Personal Life Relatively Quiet

In spite of her partner’s major celebrity status and her own career in Hollywood, Eboni manages to maintain a rather private lifestyle. She does not keep a public Instagram account, and Queen Latifah does not post photos of Eboni on her own Instagram, which currently has over 5 million followers.

The two were recently spotted, however, on a date to the US Open in September, an event they’ve been attending together since 2016.