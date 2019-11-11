Hooters & Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day 2019 Deals

It’s Veterans Day 2019, which means there are tons of discounts and free food deals being offered by chain restaurants. Some of the most popular restaurants to offer these discounts are Hooters and Buffalo Wild Wings. Read on to find out what the discounts are and what you have to do to be eligible.

Hooters is offering a free meal to veterans who stop by on Monday, November 11. “Hooters welcomes all active-duty and retired military to stop in for a free meal this Veterans Day as a ‘thank you’ for their service,” the website states. “All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).”

Hooters Is Offering a Free Veterans Day Entree with the Purchase of a Beverage

Veterans will be given the option of choosing between six of the most popular items on the Hooters menu:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

The complimentary Veterans Day entrée, is redeemable on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, at any participating Hooters location across the United States. All that is required is the purchase of a beverage. There is no coupon required to activate the deal, as veterans and active-duty military need only present a military ID or proof of service to their Hooters Girl.

Hooters Is Also Shipping Calendars to Active-Duty Personal Deployed In the U.S.

In addition to the free meal, Hooters invites guests to purchase a 2020 Hooters Calendar in support of Operation Calendar Drop. “Hooters will collect and ship the calendars to active-duty personnel deployed in the United States and around the world,” the website explains. “Since 2013, more than 100,000 Hooters Calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide. This year’s calendar cover features 2019 Miss Hooters International Briana Smith from Hooters of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

Buffalo Wild Wings will also be offering a free menu item on Veterans Day 2019. Any veteran who comes in will be treated to a free serving of small boneless wings and french fries. “To all the past and present members of the armed forces we wanted to say, thank you,” the website reads. “Thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made to protect our freedoms. Please enjoy free small boneless wings and fries this Veterans Day.”

Buffalo Wild Wings Is Offering a Free Serving of Small Boneless Wings

There are a few stipulations for the Veterans Day offer. “Valid for small or 10-piece boneless wings (depending on location) and regular fries at participating locations only,” the site adds. “Must show proof of service. Dine in only. One offer per person. Not valid with any other discounts.”

“Other restrictions may apply. U.S. proof of service includes: Permanent or temporary military ID cards, veterans ID card or VA health care card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), driver’s license with veteran label, a valid veterans organization membership card, a DD Form 214, a citation or commendation that you may have earned during years of service, a photograph of you in uniform, or dine-in at participating locations in uniform.