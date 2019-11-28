Is Costco Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition for many people. Whether you’re hosting family and friends for Thanksgiving or you’re bringing food as a guest to another family member’s Thanksgiving celebration, no one’s immune from forgetting something important. But many stores are closed on Thanksgiving, which can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, the news isn’t good.

Costco Is Closed on Thanksgiving

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving in most locations. The store used to have a holiday hours page that mentioned chainwide holiday hours for the store here. That page now redirects to a warehouse locator page, indicating that stores may not have the same hours nationwide on all holidays. The page started being redirected to a warehouse locator just in July 2019 that now says to visit your local warehouse’s information for holiday closures. The old archived version said that Costco was closed on Labor Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Easter, July 4, and Christmas.

The Costco’s customer service page, however, still says that the U.S. warehouses are closed on Thanksgiving. (They’re also closed Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and on Christmas.)

Costco is historically closed on Thanksgiving, unlike many other stores. This is a closure to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit.

Costco’s Business Centers are also closed on Thanksgiving (and they’re closed New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas Day too.) Delivery is not available on Thanksgiving. If your delivery falls on Thanksgiving, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. However, because holidays can be busier times, it’s possible your delivery may be delayed a bit. A Member Service Representative should contact you if your delivery is going to be delayed.

If you’re needing something last minute, you’ll still need somewhere to go. CVS and Walgreens might be good options, so give those local stores a call and see if they’re open near you. These chains typically are open on Thanksgiving. You can also try Kroger and Walmart.

Costco’s & Black Friday

Despite being closed on Thanksgiving, Costco will be open on Black Friday. It won’t be opening at a crazy early hour though. Most locations open on Black Friday either at their regular time or an hour earlier than normal. They’ll typically close around the store’s normal closing time. Warehouse hours are typically 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. But Costco’s site does stipulate that hours can vary from location to location. To find out the hours near you, visit the warehouse locator here.

Costco is offering a lot of great Black Friday deals for 2019. You can see their full holiday savings ad here. If you’re ordering online, savings start on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019.