Krispy Kreme Veterans Day 2019 Special: Free Food Deal

Krispy Kreme is offering a special on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country: A free coffee and doughnut, according to Veterans Advantage.

What’s the free food?

Veterans Advantage reports that Krispy Kreme is “offering a free doughnut and small coffee (no purchase required) to veterans and active service members on Veterans Day.” You can find a Krispy Kreme location near you here. News sites around the country are also reporting on the Krispy Kreme special, which is a small coffee as well as the doughnut.

Krispy Kreme has been offering this Veterans Day special for years.

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

