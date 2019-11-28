Are Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on Thanksgiving 2019, whether you can go or not is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, November 28, 2019. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. Read on for more details.
Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Thanksgiving, But Many Are Not
In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then the liquor stores are likely going to be closed today. If the stores are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores can be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.
If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled or there are no state restrictions, then it means that liquor stores might be open today, but it’s not guaranteed and you should call. If sales are state-controlled, then liquor stores likely won’t be open today. Where it’s known for certain if stores are closed, it’s indicated.
- Alabama – Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Liquor can be purchased at state-run or private liquor stores. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but it’s not guaranteed. State-owned stores will be closed today.
- Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.
- Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled.
- Arkansas – Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE or Labor Day or other major holidays.
- California – No statewide holiday restrictions.
- Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.)
- Connecticut – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor stores are still closed.
- D.C. – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Some bars are extending their hours today.
- Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas.
- Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Many stores are open.
- Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- Idaho – Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties can allow sale by the drink.
- Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities.
- Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed some holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Thanksgiving hours.
- Kansas – It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
- Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city.
- Louisiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but some parishes limit Thanksgiving sales.
- Maine – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- Maryland – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some local municipalities may have holiday sales rules.
- Massachusetts – Sales aren’t state-controlled but liquor stores must still be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
- Michigan – Some sales are state-controlled, but liquor sales may still happen. Call your local store.
- Minnesota – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But sales aren’t allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving.
- Mississippi — Sales aren’t state-controlled. But sales aren’t allowed on Christmas or Thanksgiving, for example. You can get free alcohol in 24/7 coastal casinos, according to Legal Beer.
- Missouri – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- Montana – Some sales are state-controlled. But liquor sales aren’t allowed on Thanksgiving.
- Nebraska – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- Nevada – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- New Hampshire – Liquor is sold in government-run stores. State-run stores are not open today or Easter or Christmas.
- New Jersey – No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities.
- New Mexico – Sales aren’t state-controlled.
- New York – No statewide restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead.
- North Carolina – The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes Christmas, New Year’s, and Thanksgiving. Sales are state-controlled. However, some liquor laws in the state just loosened on September 1, so it would be worth calling the place you’re thinking of visiting.
- North Dakota: No statewide restrictions. But sales are limited on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve.
- Ohio – No statewide restrictions but liquor stores aren’t open on Thanksgiving.
- Oklahoma – No statewide restrictions, but alcohol sales are forbidden on Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas.
- Oregon – Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including Thanksgiving.
- Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. And those are closed on Thanksgiving.
- Rhode Island – No statewide restrictions. But liquor stores aren’t open because of Blue Laws that don’t allow retail stores to be open on Thanksgiving.
- South Carolina – No statewide restrictions.
- South Dakota – No statewide restrictions.
- Tennessee – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor sales still aren’t allowed on Thanksgiving or Christmas. Businesses can’t “sell or give away any alcoholic beverages” on New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas.
- Texas – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor stores still aren’t allowed to be open on Christmas or New Year’s or Thanksgiving.
- Utah – Alcohol greater than 4 percent is sold in state-controlled stores only. State stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
- Vermont – Spirit sales are controlled by the state, according to Legal Beer. But liquor stores will be open. Call about hours first.
- Virginia – Sales are state-controlled. But for the first time two years ago, liquor stores were open on New Year’s Day in 2019. The state-run stores are closed on Thanksgiving, but some will allow longer shopping hours the next two days. State-run stores are also closed on Christmas Day and at Christmas Eve starting at 6 p.m.
- Washington – Sales are state-controlled. But VinePair says that stores can be open. Call first.
- West Virginia – Sales are state-controlled. But VinePair says that stores can be open. Call first.
- Wisconsin – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But VinePair says that stores can be open. Call first.
- Wyoming — Sales are state-controlled. But VinePair says that stores can be open. Call first.