Are Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on Thanksgiving 2019, whether you can go or not is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, November 28, 2019. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Thanksgiving, But Many Are Not

In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then the liquor stores are likely going to be closed today. If the stores are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores can be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled or there are no state restrictions, then it means that liquor stores might be open today, but it’s not guaranteed and you should call. If sales are state-controlled, then liquor stores likely won’t be open today. Where it’s known for certain if stores are closed, it’s indicated.